Child, 3 others dead in Pasig truck mishap

Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel remove sacks of rice, which spilled onto the road after a 16-wheeler truck (inset) crashed along Ortigas Avenue in Pasig on November 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A child and three others died after a 16-wheeler truck loaded with rice crashed into three motorcycles in Barangay Ugong, Pasig early yesterday morning.

Sacks of rice spilled along the road after the truck turned on its side, trapping the motorcycle riders underneath.

The accident occurred along the eastbound lane of Ortigas Lanuza intersection at around 4:30 a.m., according to the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office.

Responders rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to massive injuries.

The truck driver and his assistant are in the custody of the Pasig police. The accident snarled traffic in the area.