Masbateâ€™s most wanted arrested in ParaÃ±aque

Masbate’s most wanted arrested in Parañaque

MANILA, Philippines — Masbate’s most wanted person was arrested during a manhunt operation last Thursday in Parañaque City.

The 23-year-old suspect, known by his alias “John,” is originally from Barangay Baga-uma, Aroroy, Masbate was apprehended at 1:20 a.m. in Barangay San Antonio in Sucat.

The suspect faces a murder charge and he had been on the run since a warrant for his arrest was issued on June 9 last year by the regional trial court in Masbate City, according to Parañaque police.

The manhunt operation was a joint effort involving the Aroroy Municipal Police Station, Parañaque City Police Sub-Station 6 and the National Capital Region Police Office.

After his capture, the suspect was brought to Parañaque City Police Sub-Station 6 by 1:50 a.m.

Following standard procedures, the arresting officers informed the suspect of his constitutional rights in a dialect he understood. He was subsequently placed in the custody of the station, where he will remain until he is transferred to the issuing court in Masbate City.