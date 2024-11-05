Tulfo: Fake Senate-plated SUV traceable, Only 24 of its kind in Philippines

A luxury SUV with the plate number for senators was caught illegally travelling through the EDSA bus lane on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The luxury Sports Utility Vehicle caught illegally traversing the EDSA bus lane could be one of only 24 vehicles of its kind in the Philippines, according to Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

In a statement, Tulfo, Chair of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said that he spoke with Land Transportation Office (LTO) Executive Director Greg Pua following the viral incident.

“Kinumpirma rin kay Sen. Raffy na 24 lamang sa buong Pilipinas ang nagma-may-ari ng puting Cadillac Escalade kaya posibleng matutukoy pa rin ang may-ari nito. Ang nasabing Escalade ay tumatahak daw Southbound patungong Ayala,” Tulfo said in a statement on Monday night, November 4.

(It was confirmed to Sen. Raffy that there are only 24 white Cadillac Escalade in the Philippines so it is possible to find who owns it. The said Escalade was goind Southbound towards Ayala.)

In a separate statement on Monday, the LTO said the luxury SUV allegedly faked its license baring the number seven, which is assigned to senators of the country.

“The initial information we have based on the assessment of the pieces of evidence at hand is that the ‘7’ protocol plate attached to the SUV in the viral video is fake, and that there was no protocol plate issued to the same type of vehicle,” the LTO said.

Tulfo also spoke to the Department of Transportation’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation Vice Chair Assistant Secretary Jose Lim IV.

Lim said that while the driver was able to escape, the passenger in the front row rolled down the window, allowing a glimpse of his face. This person was likely a security aid.

“We assure the public that a Show Cause Order (SCO) will be issued to the registered owner and the driver of the SUV involved in the soonest possible time for them to explain the string of violations we already identified based on our existing laws and rules and regulations, including disregarding traffic signs and improper person to operate a motor vehicle,” the LTO said.

Senate President Francis Escudero has already condemned the incident, asking the LTO to name the owner of the vehicle.

The LTO said that they are working with Escudero’s office as they investigate the matter.

The SUV in question not only illegally used the bus lane, but it allegedly almost ran over a traffic enforcer.