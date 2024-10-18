Smuggled fuel seized in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Smuggled petroleum products worth about P90 million were seized from a vessel docked at the Port of Batangas on Wednesday, according to the police Maritime Group.

Police and officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) went to the port at around 4 a.m. to check reports about an ongoing fuel smuggling in the area.

The team reportedly caught crewmembers of the motor tanker Cassandra transferring petroleum products from the vessel to four tanker trucks using oversized hoses.

Police arrested ship captain Daddie Antonio, 71, after he reportedly failed to present documents for the transport of the fuel.

Authorities seized up to 1.8 million liters of fuel, which were turned over to the BOC for inventory.

Authorities prevented the trucks and the vessel from leaving the port.

P7 million LPG tanks seized

Illegal tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and refilling equipment worth about P7 million were seized following a raid in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on Tuesday.

Seven workers were arrested during the raid conducted by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crime Unit on the Buklod LPG Trading in Barangay Sto. Angel Norte.

Police also seized computers, laptops, printers, phones, receipts, logbooks, production reports and P36,650 cash from the establishment.

The LPG tanks were brought to the Regasco plant in Pangil town for safekeeping. The workers were taken to the CIDG office for documentation. – Ed Amoroso