^

Nation

Smuggled fuel seized in Batangas

Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Smuggled fuel seized in Batangas
This photo shows a picture of the building of the Bureau of Customs.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Smuggled petroleum products worth about P90 million were seized from a vessel docked at the Port of Batangas on Wednesday, according to the police Maritime Group.

Police and officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) went to the port at around 4 a.m. to check reports about  an ongoing fuel smuggling in the area.

The team reportedly caught crewmembers of the motor tanker Cassandra transferring petroleum products from the vessel to four tanker trucks using oversized hoses.

Police arrested ship captain Daddie Antonio, 71, after he reportedly failed to present documents for the transport of the fuel.

Authorities seized up to 1.8 million liters of fuel, which were turned over to the BOC for inventory.

Authorities prevented the trucks and the vessel from leaving the port.

P7 million  LPG tanks seized

Illegal tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and refilling equipment worth about P7 million were seized following a raid in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on Tuesday.

Seven workers were arrested during the raid conducted by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crime Unit on the Buklod LPG Trading in Barangay Sto. Angel Norte.

Police also seized computers, laptops, printers, phones, receipts, logbooks, production reports and P36,650 cash from the establishment.

The LPG tanks were brought to the Regasco plant in Pangil town for safekeeping. The workers were taken to the CIDG office for documentation. – Ed Amoroso

vuukle comment

BOC

MARITIME
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Known 'peacebuilder' dies in South Cotabato highway accident

Known 'peacebuilder' dies in South Cotabato highway accident

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
A police patrolman who was actively involved in promoting interfaith solidarity projects within his unit died instantly after...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends e-bike registration

LTO suspends e-bike registration

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Registration of electric tricycles and e-bikes has been suspended by the Land Transportation Office, allowing unlicensed electric...
Nation
fbtw

47,000 deaths seen if ‘big one’ hits Metro

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Up to 46,993 casualties and 156,000 injured people should be expected if a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Metro Manila, a former Office of Civil Defense official said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan ukay supplier indicted for fraud

Bulacan ukay supplier indicted for fraud

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against a supplier of used goods in Bulacan for allegedly soliciting...
Nation
fbtw
NBI: 4 charged for selling fake documents in Manila

NBI: 4 charged for selling fake documents in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Criminal charges were filed against four people, including a minor, who were arrested for allegedly selling falsified documents...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Food warning label policy sought

Food warning label policy sought

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Just like cigarettes, food packs must have warning labels, too.
Nation
fbtw

Protect boys from sexual abuse, UN urged

By Ghio Ong | 2 hours ago
Various groups called on the United Nations (UN) yesterday to ensure that boys are protected as much as girls from sexual abuse and violence.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;13% of structures wrecked if major quake hits NCR&rsquo;

‘13% of structures wrecked if major quake hits NCR’

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Ten to 13 percent of structures in Metro Manila would collapse if a 7.2-magnitude earthquake occurs, Science Secretary Renato...
Nation
fbtw
Power outages hit 3 Negros areas

Power outages hit 3 Negros areas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 hours ago
Up to 300,000 households in Negros Occidental are reeling from power outages that have been hitting two municipalities and...
Nation
fbtw
NEDA OKs key Mindanao health, transport projects

NEDA OKs key Mindanao health, transport projects

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority board led by President Marcos has approved two World Bank-funded projects...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with