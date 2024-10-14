^

Nation

Mom in Kidapawan City killed by son addicted to shabu

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 6:50pm
Mom in Kidapawan City killed by son addicted to shabu
Emillano Lagutin Cinco, who killed with a knife his 69-year-old mother on Oct. 13, 2024, is now in the custody of the Kidapawan City police force.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

Trigger warning: Graphic violence

COTABATO CITY —A 49-year-old man was arrested after killing his mother, a barangay councilor, in Kidapawan City, Cotabato province, on Sunday, October 13.

Local leaders and relatives of the now-detained Emillano Lagutin Cinco confirmed to reporters on Monday that besides being hooked to shabu, he is also a heavy liquor drinker.

Citing a report from the Cotabato Provincial Police Office, Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Monday afternoon said that Cinco and his 69-year-old mother, Mila Lagutin Cinco, first had an altercation before she was hit with a piece of wood in the head.

Witnesses told police probers that Cinco repeatedly stabbed his mother with a long knife while sprawled on the ground in their yard in Barangay Gayola in Kidapawan City.  

Cinco’s slain mother was a member of the barangay council of Gayola, according to city police officials.

Reports by radio stations in Cotabato City and nearby Central Mindanao cities on Monday stated that Cinco fled to a nearby rubber plantation after killing his mother, but was eventually cornered and arrested by responding volunteer community watchmen, led by Barangay Gayola Chairman Dominador Jabay, and a team from the Kidapawan City Police Office.

Cinco tried to resist arrest but was immediately subdued by policemen and companions of Jabay, who first wrestled with him until he agreed to have himself cuffed. He sustained injuries in the ensuing scuffle and is now being treated in a hospital, guarded by policemen.

vuukle comment

COTABATO

KIDAPAWAN CITY
