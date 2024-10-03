It’s final: Embo residents can vote for congressman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has finally allowed the estimated 300,000 registered voters in 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays in Taguig to vote for a congressional candidate in the 2025 midterm elections.

The poll body approved a resolution allowing registered voters in embo barangays to vote for representatives in Taguig’s two legislative districts, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said at a press conference yesterday.

Garcia said voters from three barangays would vote in the first district of Taguig. Voters from seven other barangays would vote for the second congressional district.

He said the poll body adopted a similar resolution approved by the Senate, House of Representatives and the city government of Taguig.

“This is to prevent disenfranchisement of voters from the embo barangays,” Garcia said.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Alan Peter Cayetano previously figured in a near brawl over a resolution allowing the embo residents to vote for their representatives in Congress.

Malapitan vs Trillanes in Caloocan

In Caloocan, Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan yesterday formalized his bid for a second term, going head to head against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Malapitan filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor at the Commission on Elections (Comelec)’s satellite office at SM Grand Central yesterday.

He was accompanied by his father, District 1 Rep. Oscar Malapitan, Vice Mayor Karina Teh and Team Aksyon councilors.

Members of Malapitan’s family, including his wife Aubrey, were also present.

Trillanes will file his COC for mayor today.

A resident of Caloocan’s Barangay 169, Trillanes said he decided to throw his hat in the mayoralty race to stop alleged corruption at city hall.

Trillanes also accused local government officials of favoritism in the distribution of financial assistance.

Sandoval seeks comeback

Ricky Sandoval is seeking to make a comeback as representative of Malabon in Congress.

Sandoval yesterday filed his COC at the Comelec National Capital Region office in San Juan.

He was joined by his wife, Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval.

“We want to make life better for Malabueños in terms of legislation, education and health,” Sandoval said in a statement.

Sandoval will run against former mayor Lenlen Oreta.

Vlogger, councilors file COC in Manila

Skincare entrepreneur and vlogger Rosmar Tan has filed her COC for the 2025 elections along with other Manila councilors seeking reelection.

Tan is running for councilor of District 1, comprised of some areas in Tondo.

Councilors seeking reelection include Niño de la Cruz, Jesus Fajardo Jr. and Irma Alfonso-Juson of District 1; Pamela Fugoso-Pascual and Timothy Oliver Zarcal of District 3; Louise Marie Quintos-Tan of District 4; Roberto Espiritu II of District 5 and Luciano Veloso of District 6.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna will file her COC for reelection today.

Lacuna will compete against former Manila mayor Isko Moreno, who will file his COC on Oct. 8.

Joining Moreno’s slate are Fajardo, Alfonso-Juson, Zarcal, Quintos-Tan, Espiritu and Veloso. Former basketball player Paul Alvarez will run for District 3 councilor under Moreno.

De la Cruz – grandson of former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim – and Fugoso-Pascual will run under Lacuna’s ticket.

Lacuna earlier said she felt betrayed by Moreno, who had planned to retire from politics after losing in the presidential race in 2022.

Actor and director David Chua filed his COC for District 1 councilor. — Emmanuel Tupas, Ghio Ong