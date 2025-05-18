^

Barangay exec injured in Zamboanga City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 18, 2025 | 4:29pm
Barangay exec injured in Zamboanga City gun attack
Jake Niko Alaban Fabian, a barangay councilor in Tumaga, Zamboanga City, was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked by gunmen early May 18, 2025, leaving him critically injured.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Gunmen ambushed and seriously wounded a barangay councilor early Sunday, May 18, in an unlit area of Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

Radio reports from Central Mindanao on Sunday morning quoted officials from the Zamboanga City Police Office and local executives, confirming that Jake Niko Alaban Fabian, an incumbent barangay councilor in Tumaga, sustained four bullet wounds in different parts of his body.

Fabian was reportedly riding his motorcycle, heading home, when his attackers opened fire on him with pistols at the Tumaga Porcentro area in Barangay Tumaga.

He was struck by bullets in the abdomen, chest, and back, according to an initial report by city police officials.

Fabian's assailants fled quickly after he fell from his motorcycle, police investigators and volunteer community watchmen who responded to the incident said.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of the Police Regional Office-9, reportedly instructed Zamboanga City unit officials to enlist the help of Tumaga barangay officials in identifying those responsible for the attack to ensure immediate prosecution.

