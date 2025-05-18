Heavy rains render several Davao Occidental roads impassable

Parts of the road leading to the Mangile Bridge and Lawayon Bridge in Davao Occidental have broken down due to the heavy rains caused by the intertropical convergence zone on May 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Local authorities have declared several roads and bridges in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, impassable due to heavy rains brought by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Photos from the Jose Abad Santos Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) show sections of the road leading to Mangile Bridge and Lawayon Bridge have collapsed.

Local authorities say that the following bridges and roads are unusable:

Kidaman, Buguis

Kalongkungan, Culaman

Mangile Bridge

Lawayon Bridge

“Please avoid these routes and be careful, as our MDRRMO Operations Center in conjunction with various offices and agencies is currently working to resolve the situation,” the MDRRMO said in Bisaya, translated via Google Translate.

State meteorologists earlier said that the ITCZ is affecting most of Mindanao, including Eastern Visayas and Palawan.

Citizens in these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.