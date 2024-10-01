^

Nation

BARMM of Malaysian gov’t services mulled

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 1:19pm
BARMM of Malaysian govâ��t services mulled
A team from the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry were briefed in separate dialogues by officials of different Malaysian agencies during its study tour in Malaysia in the last week of September 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Planners in the Bangsamoro Transportation and communications ministry are studying the viability of applying in the autonomous region the public service programs of Malaysia, most known in Southern Mindanao as Southeast Asia’s best.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters in Cotabato City on Tuesday, October 1, that he and his subordinate-officials were so impressed by the Malaysian policies on airport and seaport management, which can be applied in the autonomous region.

Tago led the team from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that toured Malaysia last week and met Malaysian officials who, in dialogues, shared to them governance and public service insights.

“We are keen on adopting some of their governance and public services thrusts for regional application," Tago told reporters.

Tago, an accountant-lawyer, said BARMM, being autonomous in stature and run by a regional parliament, can use Malaysian examples as its basis for improving its public service, community-empowerment, health and social welfare thrusts.

While in Malaysia, Tago, MoTC-BARMM’s deputy minister, Muhammad Ameen Abbas, and directors of different offices in their ministry met with officials of the Malaysian Ministry of Transportation, the Tabung Haji, and the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies.

The Tabung Haji is an agency focused on facilitating savings, through investments, for the yearly pilgrimage of Malaysians to Makkah in Saudi Arabia and also has programs promoting finance, health, property and information technologies.

Malaysia, a member-state of the influential Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) helped facilitate, as mediator, the peace talks between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, or MILF, that lasted for two decades and led to the crafting by both sides of two compacts, the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.

The two peace accords were the basis for setting up in 2019 of BARMM, via a plebiscite, replacing the then 27-year less empowered and now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The OIC is a bloc of more than 50 Muslim countries, including petroleum-exporting states in the Middle East and North Africa. It also brokered the Sept. 2, 1996 final truce between Malacañang and the Moro National Liberation Front, whose leaders are presently helping BARMM's MILF-dominated parliament manage some of the ministries of the autonomous regional government. 

Tago said they also admire the Malaysian government’s programs promoting cultural and religious solidarity among Malaysians.

“There is that cordial bond among Muslims and non-Muslims there. They have ethnic Malaysians, Chinese and Indian communities that are close with each other, not separated by cultural and religious barriers, but united, respectful of one another’s diversities,” Tago said.

BARMM, covering the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato also has ethno-linguistics groups scattered in culturally-pluralistic domains. 

vuukle comment

BARMM

MALAYSIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores brothers&rsquo; victim gets free legal aid

Amores brothers’ victim gets free legal aid

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
To be able to pursue the attempted homicide case filed against Philippine Basketball Association player John Amores and his...
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3: No free rides for whole year

MRT-3: No free rides for whole year

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 is not offering free rides for the entire year as part of the MRT-3’s 30th anniversa...
Nation
fbtw
UP Manila develops ampalaya tablet for Type 2 diabetes

UP Manila develops ampalaya tablet for Type 2 diabetes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Manila has developed a medicine for type 2 diabetes, which has shown therapeutic effect...
Nation
fbtw
Grade 11 student dies from alleged hazing in Nueva Ecija

Grade 11 student dies from alleged hazing in Nueva Ecija

21 hours ago
An 18 year-old student from Nueva Ecija was found dead on Sunday night after allegedly taking part in the initiation rites...
Nation
fbtw
Street sweeper stabbed dead over P400 debt

Street sweeper stabbed dead over P400 debt

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
For reportedly incurring a debt of P400, a street sweeper was stabbed dead in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hearings set for Western Visayas, Zamboanga workers&rsquo; wage hike

Hearings set for Western Visayas, Zamboanga workers’ wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Wage boards in Western Visayas and Zamboanga peninsula will conduct public hearings this month on workers’ petitions...
Nation
fbtw
2-minute phreatic eruption logged on Taal Volcano

2-minute phreatic eruption logged on Taal Volcano

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
State volcanologists recorded a two-minute phreatic eruption on Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Shellfish ban up in 10 Visayas and Mindanao areas

Shellfish ban up in 10 Visayas and Mindanao areas

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Ten bodies of water in the Visayas and Mindanao remain affected by the paralytic shellfish poison or red tide toxin, according...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos condones farmers&rsquo; debts

Marcos condones farmers’ debts

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government has condoned the debts of 3,527 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Tarlac amounting to P124.64 million as part...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with