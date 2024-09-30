^

Nation

'Julian' closes roads in Cordillera region

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 6:34pm
'Julian' closes roads in Cordillera region

Tropical Storm Odette brought continuous rains to the Cordillera region on Friday. Allan Reyes/Philstar.com, file

BAGUIO CITY —  Access roads in Apayao province were closed down as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, the 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of Department of Public Works and High Ways-Apayao said, as heavy rains pound the province and the rest of the Cordillera region.

Apayao-Ilocos Norte road was also closed as floodwaters engulfed major inter-provincial road systems, while waters flowed along the detour road in the ongoing Annaran Bridge Construction Project in Madalagudug River, K0661+950 in Butao, Calanasan, Apayao.

The DPWH-Apayao said necessary equipment is on standby to fix the detour once the water level subsides.

The Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road (Tertiary Road in Calanasan) was also closed due to the high water level along the detour road at the ongoing Tanglagan Bridge Construction Project at Apayao/Tanglagan River in Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao.

Aside from these, Claveria- Calanasan - Kabugao Road (Tertiary Road) was shut down due to soil collapse at Barangay Ferdinand, Calanasan, Apayao.

"Punch through operations are set to recommence today as soon as the weather improves and conditions are safe,” the DPWH-Apayao added.

Meanwhile, Abra-Kalinga road in Poblacion, Malibcong, Abra was impassable as of 7:30 a.m. Monday due to soil collapse. 

The Abra-Ilocos Norte Road in Nagaparan, Danglas, Abra was also closed due to a landslide.

