Nation

20 more NPAs in Regions 11, 13 surrender

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 4:55pm
The 20 members of the New People's Army first turned in their firearms and improvised explosive devices before they pledged allegiance to the government in a symbolic rite in Asuncion, Davao del Norte on Sept. 23, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Another group of New People’s Army guerillas have pledged allegiance to the government in a symbolic rite in Barangay Doña Andrea in Asuncion town in Davao del Norte on Monday, September 23.

Radio reports in Cotabato City and in nearby Central Mindanao provinces on Tuesday quoted Major Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, as saying that the group is comprised of 20 NPAs from across Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, both in Region 11, and from Agusan del Sur in Region 13.

Hambala said they promised to reform for good during a symbolic surrender rite at the headquarters of the 60th IB in Barangay Doña Andrea in Asuncion.

Different units of the 10th ID and local government executives in Region 11 and Region 13 together secured the surrender in batches of more than 400 NPAs in the past 24 months, according to radio reports.

The 20 NPAs present in Monday's surrender ceremony at the headquarters of the 60th IB had reportedly promised to help maintain law and order in their hometowns, in the presence of Brig. Gen. Felix Ronnie Babac of the 1001st Infantry Brigade and Col. Jorry Baclor, chief of the Unified Staff of the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command.

Hambala said Monday’s event at the 60th IB headquarters was preceded by the surrender of 15 NPAs to the same unit just two months ago.

The 15 NPAs agreed to turn in their firearms and improvised explosive devices and sign surrender documents through the intercession of officials of the 60th IB and local executives in towns under its jurisdiction.

