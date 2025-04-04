^

Child dead, 3 injured in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 4:44pm
The police and units of the Army's 6th Infantry Division are collaborating to resolve the ambush incident in Guindulungan, Maguindanao del Sur, which left a five-year-old boy dead and three adults injured, who are now confined in a hospital."
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A preschool boy was killed, and three others were injured in an ambush in Guindulungan town, Maguindanao del Sur province, late Wednesday, April 2.

Officials from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Army's 601st Infantry Brigade said on Friday, April 4, that the victims were traveling in a minivan when they were attacked by gunmen positioned along a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Macasampen, Guindulungan.

Col. Ryan Bobby Paloma, Maguindanao del Sur provincial police director, told reporters that the attack resulted in the death of a child in the minivan and left his aunt, Hamida Bualan, along with companions Norodin Samilon and Baibago Sansaluna, severely wounded.

The attackers had escaped before the responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the scene.

Since the Commission on Elections imposed a nationwide gun ban on January 12 to ensure a peaceful electoral process, up to 21 individuals have been killed in brazen gun attacks in Maguindanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said that intelligence operatives from the Maguindanao del Sur provincial police and personnel from the Guindulungan Municipal Police Station are working together to identify the culprits behind Wednesday's atrocity for prosecution.

