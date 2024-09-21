P1.4-M worth of shabu from woman in Camiguin operation

The 40-year-old Ruby Mapute Gerona (left) is now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P1.4 million worth of shabu from a 40-year-old woman entrapped in Barangay Cabuan in Guinsiliban, Camiguin on Wednesday, September 18.

Radio reports here on Saturday stated that the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Ruby Mapute Gerona and the confiscation from her of 220 grams of shabu, costing P1.4 million, was jointly carried out by combined agents under the PDEA regional offices in Region 13 and 10, backed by anti-narcotics operatives from the Guinsiliban Municipal Police Station and the Camiguin Provincial Police Office.

Gerona was immediately frisked and cuffed after turning over to non-uniformed PDEA agents and policemen P1.4 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff right in her residence in Barangay Cabuan.

Gerona is now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Intelligence units of the police’s regional offices in Regions 10 and 13 are helping the PDEA identify Gerona’s accomplices in Camiguin for them to be prosecuted in court too, according to radio reports.