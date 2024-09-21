^

Nation

P1.4-M worth of shabu from woman in Camiguin operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 5:26pm
P1.4-M worth of shabu from woman in Camiguin operation
The 40-year-old Ruby Mapute Gerona (left) is now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P1.4 million worth of shabu from a 40-year-old woman entrapped in Barangay Cabuan in Guinsiliban, Camiguin on Wednesday, September 18.

Radio reports here on Saturday stated that the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Ruby Mapute Gerona and the confiscation from her of 220 grams of shabu, costing P1.4 million, was jointly carried out by combined agents under the PDEA regional offices in Region 13 and 10, backed by anti-narcotics operatives from the Guinsiliban Municipal Police Station and the Camiguin Provincial Police Office.

Gerona was immediately frisked and cuffed after turning over to non-uniformed PDEA agents and policemen P1.4 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff right in her residence in Barangay Cabuan.

Gerona is now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Intelligence units of the police’s regional offices in Regions 10 and 13 are helping the PDEA identify Gerona’s accomplices in Camiguin for them to be prosecuted in court too, according to radio reports.

vuukle comment

DRUG TRAFFICKING

ILLEGAL DRUGS

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cavite bettor wins P19 million lotto prize

Cavite bettor wins P19 million lotto prize

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
A lone bettor from Cavite won the P19-million jackpot in the Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Transport strike set next week

Transport strike set next week

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Two transport groups are set to hold a two-day nationwide strike starting Monday following the government’s alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Prices of eggs continue to go up

Prices of eggs continue to go up

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Retail prices of eggs are expected to continue going up until December amid the increase in demand during the holiday season...
Nation
fbtw

UP breaks ground for Cavite campus

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The University of the Philippines has broken ground on the site of its new campus in Dasmariñas, Cavite, eight years since the plan was announced.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec sets early voting hours for 2025 polls

Comelec sets early voting hours for 2025 polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will adopt the “early voting hours” policy nationwide for the 2025 midterm and Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel price hike of P0.90 per liter looms

Fuel price hike of P0.90 per liter looms

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
After a two-week downtrend, pump prices of petroleum products are expected to increase by as much as P0.90 per liter next...
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese plane pickpockets to be blacklisted by BI

3 Chinese plane pickpockets to be blacklisted by BI

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Three Chinese men accused of stealing valuables from hand-carried bags while on a flight from Malaysia will be blacklisted...
Nation
fbtw

300,000 connections affected by damaged Maynilad pipeline

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
At least 300,000 service connections were affected by the water interruption after a 2.2-meter-diameter pipeline of Maynilad Water Service Inc. along Recto corner Delpan Avenue in Manila was damaged...
Nation
fbtw

Fisherman survives 46 days adrift in open sea

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A fisherman who was reported lost since Aug. 4 was found alive after 46 days of keeping himself afloat in the open sea.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with