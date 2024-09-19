^

Over P2M cannabis torched in Benguet

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 6:23pm
Over P2M cannabis torched in Benguet
Cannabis plant
Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities torched down P2,040,000-worth of marijuana in separate marijuana eradication operations in Kalinga and Benguet on Wednesday, September 19.

Some 5,500 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants pegged to reach P1,100,000 in value were discovered by Tinglayan town policemen, Kalinga Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, 2nd Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)- Kalinga in Barangay Dananao.

While 2,000 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants valued at P400,000 were discovered in Barangay Tacadang in Kibungan, Benguet and 2,700 pieces of FGMJP valued at P540,000 were found in Barangay Kayapa, Bakun, by the joint operatives of Kibungan and Bakun towns policemen joined in by the Benguet Provincial Intelligence Unit and PDEU of Benguet PPO and PDEA-CAR.

The Cordillera regional police command said all the marijuana were burned on site, while adequate samples were gathered for submission to the Philippine National Police Regional Forensic Unit-CAR for examination.

