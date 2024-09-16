Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 17

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Classes in several areas are suspended on Tuesday, September 17, due to inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon and Tropical Depression Gener.

Gener is set to make landfall in the vicinity of Isabela or Aurora within the day. It is forecast to exit La Union or Pangasinan tomorrow, September 17.

Here are the list of class suspensions on Tuesday:

Province of Ilocos Sur (all levels)

Province of Pangasinan (all levels)

Tarlac City, Tarlac (all levels)

Under the guidelines of the Department of Education, in-person classes from Kinder to Grade 12 are automatically suspended if any tropical cyclone wind signal was raised in the area.

Likewise, classes are suspended if state weather bureau PAGASA issues an orange or red rainfall warning.