Signal No. 1 up in 19 areas as 'Gener' approaches landmass

Satellite image of Tropical Depression “Gener" as of 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in Northern Luzon are under Signal No. 1 after Tropical Depression Gener maintained its strength over the waters east of Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said on Monday, September 16.

In its 2 p.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA warned affected areas of stronger winds. Gener and Tropical Storm “Pulasan” (which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility) will also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and trigger rain in different parts of the country. These include Batanes, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga Region and Davao Region.

Areas under Signal No. 1 as of Monday afternoon are as follows:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

In its current track, Gener's center of the eye was located 305 kilometers East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, moving north north westward at 10 km per hour. It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

“Gener is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Isabela or Aurora within the next 24 hours and may likely emerge over the coastal waters of La Union or Pangasinan tomorrow (17 September) morning,” PAGASA said.

Moreover, PAGASA has issued a thunderstorm advisory for Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Manila, Quezon, Laguna and Batangas can expect moderate to heavy rain showers within the next two hours.