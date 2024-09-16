^

Headlines

Signal No. 1 up in 19 areas as 'Gener' approaches landmass

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 3:03pm
Signal No. 1 up in 19 areas as 'Gener' approaches landmass
Satellite image of Tropical Depression “Gener" as of 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in Northern Luzon are under Signal No. 1 after Tropical Depression Gener maintained its strength over the waters east of Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said on Monday, September 16. 

In its 2 p.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA warned affected areas of stronger winds. Gener and Tropical Storm “Pulasan” (which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility) will also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and trigger rain in different parts of the country. These include Batanes, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga Region and Davao Region.

Areas under Signal No. 1 as of Monday afternoon are as follows: 

  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Benguet
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Aurora
  • Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

In its current track, Gener's center of the eye was located 305 kilometers East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, moving north north westward at 10 km per hour. It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. 

“Gener is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Isabela or Aurora within the next 24 hours and may likely emerge over the coastal waters of La Union or Pangasinan tomorrow (17 September) morning,” PAGASA said. 

Moreover, PAGASA has issued a thunderstorm advisory for Luzon, including Metro Manila. 

Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Manila, Quezon, Laguna and Batangas can expect moderate to heavy rain showers within the next two hours. 

vuukle comment

GENER

PAGASA

STORM

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is monitoring at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
English pop rock band Duran Duran entertained guests at a birthday party for President Marcos organized at no cost to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito is inclined to support the request of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo for an executive session...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is preparing to file charges against individuals suspected of harboring Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will also bring over rains across the country. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trees felled by Storm Ferdie kill 6

Trees felled by Storm Ferdie kill 6

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Falling trees killed six people after Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name Bebinca) and the southwest monsoon brought...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal

BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
As Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua returned to Palawan to undergo “needed repairs,” the National...
Headlines
fbtw
House plenary debates on P6.3 trillion budget begin

House plenary debates on P6.3 trillion budget begin

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The Department of Finance will be the first government agency that will undergo budget deliberations today when plenary debates...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid probes, Senate to pass key priority measures

Amid probes, Senate to pass key priority measures

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Despite ongoing Senate investigations into various national issues, Senate President Francis Escudero gave assurance that...
Headlines
fbtw

EU, US reiterate opposition vs China

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The European Union and the United States have reiterated their strong opposition to China’s dangerous and escalatory actions against the Philippines’ lawful operations in the South China Sea.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with