Gunmen steal P483,000 from Lanao del Norte gas station

Map of the Lanao del Norte showing the location of Kolambugan

COTABATO CITY — Four armed men took P483,000 from employees of a petroleum retail station in Barangay Poblacion in Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday morning.

In separate reports on Wednesday, the Kolambugan Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said the four robbers, armed with pistols, barged into the office of the RMC Gasoline Station, stripped off its cashier of P483,000 and immediately escaped using two motorcycles parked nearby.

Reports of radio stations in Lanao del Norte, a component-province of Region 10, stated that it was the third gasoline station in the province that men wearing masks and hooded jackets robbed since January this year.

Local executives and the officials of the provincial police are now cooperating in imposing measures to prevent a repeat of robbery attacks.