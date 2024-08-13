^

College education begins at Baguio jail this year

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 6:59pm
College education begins at Baguio jail this year
Stock image of a prison cell.
Image by Ichigo121212 from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City, led by Jail Superintendent April Rose Wandag-Ayangwa, is launching its College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program this year.

The program, in partnership with Benguet State University (BSU), will allow six persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to enroll and attend classes while in the jail facility.

Enrollees were selected based on criteria such as completing their high school education and passing an entrance exam.

The program will use a blended learning approach: teachers will visit the jail and modules will be provided for times when face-to-face classes cannot be held.

The CEBB program has already been successfully implemented in Davao del Norte, where six former PDLs graduated in July.

This initiative aims to help PDLs overcome personal, economic, social and civic deficiencies through quality tertiary education.

BJMP Cordillera and the Department of Education Cordillera signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Aug. 13, 2024, for the "Tagapangalaga Ko, Guro Ko Program."

The agreement ensures that PDLs can continue their education through the Alternative Learning System program of DepEd.

The MOA signing took place at the BJMP Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory.

