^

Nation

CA junks Bataan environmentalists’ protection plea

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
August 13, 2024 | 12:00am
CA junks Bataan environmentalistsâ�� protection plea
Environmental activists Jhed Tamano (L) and Jonila Castro (C) speak with media representatives at the Commission of Human Rights, in Quezon on September 19, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has denied a petition for protective writs filed by environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, who claimed they were seized by military men in Bataan last year.

In a 55-page ruling promulgated on Aug. 2, the CA’s former special Eighth Division did not grant writs of amparo and habeas data to Castro and Tamano, saying the two failed to prove the existence of a continuing or imminent threat.

A writ of amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty and security has been violated or is threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee or of a private person or entity.

Meanwhile, a writ of habeas data protects a person’s right to control information mainly when the information against the person has been illegally obtained.

In its ruling, the CA said the petition was based on a past act of violence, which was the supposed abduction and detention of the petitioners in September last year.

It said Castro and Tamano were no longer detained by their captors at the time they filed the petition.

The CA said Castro and Tamano failed to present substantial evidence showing they were exposed to life-threatening situations while they were at the camp of the Army’s 70th Infantry Battalion.

It said the petitioners were able to exercise their “full freedom” during their stay at the camp.

The appellate court said the activists’ fear “was rooted not on an actual threat, but on their preconceived distrust and suspicion in the military.”

It said there was no proof of a continuing threat from September 2023 until May this year, as the petitioners could freely move about.

The CA said Tamano and Castro failed to substantiate that their kidnappers were affiliated with the military or any government agency.

The ruling was penned by Associate Justice Lorenza Bordios and concurred in by Associate Justices Fernanda Lampas Peralta and Jaime Fortunato Caringal.

vuukle comment

COURT OF APPEALS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for Olympians&rsquo; August 14 homecoming parade

LIST: Roads closed, alternate routes for Olympians’ August 14 homecoming parade

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The MMDA said that it will implement a stop-and-go scheme in the main areas where the parade will pass.
Nation
fbtw
OFW flies home to claim P27.4 million lotto prize

OFW flies home to claim P27.4 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A 53-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has returned to the country to claim the P27.4-million Regular Lotto 6/42 jackpot...
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan town mayor slaps provincial videographer during tense issuance of 90-day suspension

Pangasinan town mayor slaps provincial videographer during tense issuance of 90-day suspension

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
Urdaneta City, Pangasinan Mayor Julio Parayno III is in double trouble after he reportedly slapped a provincial government-paid...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;2,000 Pinoys may lose jobs over fake products&rsquo;

‘2,000 Pinoys may lose jobs over fake products’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
At least 2,000 Filipinos may lose their jobs as a result of the unabated online sale of fake and substandard products from...
Nation
fbtw
FDA recalls gout drug

FDA recalls gout drug

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the recall from the market of two lots of an anti-gout medicine, declaring...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Enough evidence to prosecute contractors in Sandro case&rsquo;

‘Enough evidence to prosecute contractors in Sandro case’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators expressed belief that there is strong evidence against two GMA Network independent contractors in connection...
Nation
fbtw
Privacy commission updates guidelines on CCTV use

Privacy commission updates guidelines on CCTV use

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The National Privacy Commission has updated guidelines on the use by business establishments of closed-circuit television...
Nation
fbtw
2 dead, 1 hurt in Caloocan shooting

2 dead, 1 hurt in Caloocan shooting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
At least two persons were killed while one was hurt after an unidentified assailant shot them at their home in Barangay 176,...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chief shot dead in village hall

Barangay chief shot dead in village hall

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 hour ago
A barangay chairman was killed in an attack that occurred in the village hall in Arayat, Pampanga on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with