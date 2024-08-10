^

Nation

BI deports 3 American sex offenders

Rudy Santos, Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
August 10, 2024 | 12:00am
BI deports 3 American sex offenders
He said Americans Clifton Lee Vaughan and Eusebio Garcia Gallegos were turned away at the NAIA last week, citing Vaughan’s conviction by a Missouri court in 1983 for sexual abuse and Gallegos’ conviction by a Texas court in 2003 for engaging in indecent acts and contact with a child.
Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines / Facebook page

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines — Three American sex offenders were denied entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and at Mactan Cebu International Airport while a Canadian was arrested at Clark International Airport for using a fake Philippine visa.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement that convicted sex offenders are subject to outright exclusion and are deported on the next available flight.

“The Philippines is off-limits to these foreign sex predators,” Tansingco said.

He said Americans Clifton Lee Vaughan and Eusebio Garcia Gallegos were turned away at the NAIA last week, citing Vaughan’s conviction by a Missouri court in 1983 for sexual abuse and Gallegos’ conviction by a Texas court in 2003 for engaging in indecent acts and contact with a child.

The BI also denied James Nicholas Ibach entry at the airport in Mactan, Cebu. Ibach was convicted in 2019 for possession and control of obscene photographs depicting a minor in sexual conduct.

Tansingco said the three were placed in the BI blacklist and banned from entering the country.

Meanwhile, the BI also intercepted Canadian Nelson John Amos, 64, at Clark International after he presented an Alien Certificate of Registration card that was not recognized by the BI’s automated travel control system.

Tansingco said Amos later admitted that he bought the fake travel document from a fixer who charged P40,000 as processing and service fee.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
Fake doctor charged in Manila

Fake doctor charged in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Criminal charges were filed against a Chinese woman for allegedly posing as a doctor.
Nation
fbtw
P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested three Chinese and confiscated various illegal drugs valued at P9.42 million during...
Nation
fbtw
DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Up to 150 barangays nationwide are affected by the African swine fever or ASF as fresh cases were recorded in Batangas and...
Nation
fbtw
Baste dared to charge Davao region cop chief

Baste dared to charge Davao region cop chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 4 days ago
Davao region police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III yesterday dared Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to file perjury...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NKTI&rsquo;s ER at full capacity as leptospirosis cases surge

NKTI’s ER at full capacity as leptospirosis cases surge

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI)’s emergency room (ER) has reached full capacity due to a surge in...
Nation
fbtw

Councilor mulls review of Manila health ordinance

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
A councilor is considering a review of a controversial health ordinance in Manila that requires health workers, teachers and non-academic personnel to secure a health certificate every year.
Nation
fbtw
Declare state of calamity, group asks President Marcos

Declare state of calamity, group asks President Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Farmers’ group Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (PPFP) yesterday asked President Marcos to declare a national...
Nation
fbtw
Most areas to get above-normalrainfall this month

Most areas to get above-normalrainfall this month

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Most areas in the country are expected to experience “near to above-normal” rainfall this month amid the threat...
Nation
fbtw
Police seize P13.6 million shabu in Zamboanga City

Police seize P13.6 million shabu in Zamboanga City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police anti-narcotics operatives arrested a suspected drug dealer and confiscated P13.6 million worth of shabu in a sting...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with