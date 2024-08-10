5 rebels killed in Iloilo City clash

Lt. Col. Vicel Jan Garsuta, 12th Infantry Battalion commander, said the bodies, including that of a woman, were found during a clearing operation following the encounter with New People’s Army members late Thursday.

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — At least five suspected rebels were killed in a clash with the Philippine Army in Calinog town in Iloilo.

Garsuta said they also found two M16 rifles, a grenade launcher, magazines, bullets and subversive documents.

Among those killed were Jose Jerry Tacaisan, a former squad leader of the dismantled Southern Panay Front and Benjamin Cortel, a political officer.

Garsuta urged rebels to surrender and lay down their arms and surrender

Earlier, Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, 3rd ID commander, said they would not rest until they have dismantled the last remaining guerrilla front of the communist group on Panay Island.