Zamboaga firecracker dealer's permit suspended after deadly blasts

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 2, 2024 | 6:55pm
Local government personnel inspect the site of a series of explosions inside a firecracker warehouse in Zamboanga City in July 2024. The blast claimed the lives of five and injured 21 others.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Zamboanga City government on Monday indefinitely suspended the business permit of firecrackers and pyrotechnics dealer whose merchandise in a warehouse exploded on Saturday, killing five people and hurting 21 others.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe ordered law enforcers to temporarily bar operations of merchant Jonathan Chua, according to radio reports Tuesday.

The blast killed live-in partners Rolly Limen, 38, and Miriam Gregoria, 37, their three-year-old son Arden, Ericka Lacastesantos, 18, and 25-year-old Jonelyn Ramos. Dalipe assured assistance for the burial of the five fatalities.

Police Regional Office-9 and the Bureau of Fire Protection have launched a joint investigation into the series of explosions that also damaged buildings around the warehouse.

Senior officials of PRO-9 said Chua had been invited for questioning by investigators in the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Dalipe reportedly led the initial distribution on Monday of relief support for the 21 blast victims, some of them still confined in hospitals.

The mayor had also assured to help facilitate the burial of the five blast victims.

