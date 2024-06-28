Sagada town wants Masferre, father of Philippine photography, declared as National Artist

An exhibit of the photographs of Eduardo Masferré, the father of Philippine Photography, at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center.

BAGUIO CITY — The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Sagada in Mountain Province wants Eduardo Masferre, the father of Philippine Photography, to be included in the roster of National Artists of the country.

In a resolution, the councilors recognized and commended Masferre for his unparallel contributions in the fields of photography and his documentation of indigenous cultural communities (ICC) and moreover the indigenous peoples (IPs) particularly of Sagada.

His documentations cemented the rich cultural heritage of the IPs in the world map.

Masferre's photographs of IPs show the world how the IPs live and how their culture flow. His works gained international admirations and became an icon of photography.

His works from 1934 to 1956 were printed, published and exhibit for countless times locally and in the international scene.

He was born in Sagada on April 18, 1909. His father is a Spanish soldier who chose to stay in Sagada.

Masferre died on June 24, 1995.

"WHEREAS, Eduardo Masferre, a proud son of Sagada and a pillar of the ICC/IPs, has dedicated his life to capturing the very essence of their cultures through the evocative art of photography and documentation," stated in the resolution.

The Sagada municipal council stressed that his unwavering dedication and exceptional skill have resulted in remarkable body of work that transcends mere images.

Sagada SB members stated through the resolution that through Masferre's evocative lens and meticulous documentation, he amplified the voice of the ICCs and the IPs fostering deeper understanding and appreciation to their unique way of life.

The SB then endorse the recognition for Masferre to Sagada Mayor Felicito Dula.

The members authorized Mayor Dula to nominate Masferre to the order of national artists before the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.