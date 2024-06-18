6 die in GenSan vehicular mishap

Five commuters and a tricycle driver died when a truck hit them while traversing through a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City on June 16, 2024.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six people died, including three minors, while four others were injured in a collision involving a tricycle and a truck in General Santos City on Sunday afternoon.

The fatalities were identified as tricycle driver Jay Cañedo, 32, and his passengers Marivic Enan, 28; Rosilene Pajaro, 28; Jeremy Michael Cunanan, 11; Zowie Natalie Cañedo, 6, and one-year-old Lathicia Jane Enan.

Except for Zowie, the rest died at the scene of the incident that occurred along Makar-Siguel Highway in Barangay Tambler.

Zowie died while being treated in a hospital, according to reports received by Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) police director Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer.

Taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries were Sphyc Raven Cañedo, 13; Mary Rose Enan, 12; Chriespair Cañedo, 8, and Kristen Joy Enan, 7.

Reports said the tricycle driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to collide with an Isuzu Forward truck.

Police have yet to confirm reports that the driver was drunk.

The victims were on their way home from a beach resort when they figured in the accident.

The truck driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to the police station for questioning.

Meanwhile, in Bulacan, a woman and her daughter died when a dump truck hit their motorcycle in Angat town yesterday morning.

Reports said Rosemarie de Leon, 24, and her daughters Princess, 7, and Angel, 2, were on a motorcycle when they figured in the accident at around 9:30 a.m.

De Leon and Princess were declared dead on arrival at the Castro Medical Hospital in Baliwag City, where Angel was also rushed for treatment of injuries.

Investigation showed the victims were traveling along the highway in Barangay Niyugan when the truck overtook and hit them. — Ramon Efren Lazaro