^

Nation

6 die in GenSan vehicular mishap

John Unson - The Philippine Star
June 18, 2024 | 12:00am
6 die in GenSan vehicular mishap
Five commuters and a tricycle driver died when a truck hit them while traversing through a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City on June 16, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six people died, including three minors, while four others were injured in a collision involving a tricycle and a truck in General Santos City on Sunday afternoon.

The fatalities were identified as tricycle driver Jay Cañedo, 32, and his passengers Marivic Enan, 28; Rosilene Pajaro, 28; Jeremy Michael Cunanan, 11; Zowie Natalie Cañedo, 6, and one-year-old Lathicia Jane Enan.

Except for Zowie, the rest died at the scene of the incident that occurred along Makar-Siguel Highway in Barangay Tambler.

Zowie died while being treated in a hospital, according to reports received by Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) police director Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer.

Taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries were Sphyc Raven Cañedo, 13; Mary Rose Enan, 12; Chriespair Cañedo, 8, and Kristen Joy Enan, 7.

Reports said the tricycle driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to collide with an Isuzu Forward truck.

Police have yet to confirm reports that the driver was drunk.

The victims were on their way home from a beach resort when they figured in the accident.

The truck driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to the police station for questioning.

Meanwhile, in Bulacan, a woman and her daughter died when a dump truck hit their motorcycle in Angat town yesterday morning.

Reports said Rosemarie de Leon, 24, and her daughters Princess, 7, and Angel, 2, were on a motorcycle when they figured in the accident at around 9:30 a.m.

De Leon and Princess were declared dead on arrival at the Castro Medical Hospital in Baliwag City, where Angel was also rushed for treatment of injuries.

Investigation showed the victims were traveling along the highway in Barangay Niyugan when the truck overtook and hit them. — Ramon Efren Lazaro

vuukle comment

GENERAL SANTOS CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coron exec wants 2 vloggers declared persona non grata

Coron exec wants 2 vloggers declared persona non grata

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A councilor in Coron, Palawan wants two vloggers be declared as persona non grata for entering into and accosting a staff...
Nation
fbtw
6 dead, 4 hurt in General Santos City highway accident

6 dead, 4 hurt in General Santos City highway accident

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Five commuters, among them a one-year-old and a tricycle driver, died when the three-wheeled vehicle carrying them collided...
Nation
fbtw
1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 1,500 families in Caloocan are slated to benefit from the local government’s low-cost housing projects in two...
Nation
fbtw
Coron municipal council mulls 'persona non-grata' tag vs vloggers Rosmar, Rendon

Coron municipal council mulls 'persona non-grata' tag vs vloggers Rosmar, Rendon

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
John Patrick Reyes, one of Coron’s municipal council members, drafted a resolution declaring the two personalities persona...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs Chinese posing as Vanuatu citizen

BI nabs Chinese posing as Vanuatu citizen

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
A Chinese man claiming to be a citizen of Vanuatu was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Donations sought for Kanlaon evacuees

Donations sought for Kanlaon evacuees

By Evelyn Macairan | 37 minutes ago
Caritas Philippines is appealing for donations such as food and face masks for families displaced by the eruption of Kanlaon...
Nation
fbtw
Quake rocks Surigao del Sur

Quake rocks Surigao del Sur

By Bella Cariaso | 37 minutes ago
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked Surigao del Sur yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
Fisherman shot dead

Fisherman shot dead

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 37 minutes ago
A fisherman was shot dead by an unidentified man in Obando, Bulacan on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
P7.2 million shabu seized in Cebu

P7.2 million shabu seized in Cebu

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 37 minutes ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P7.2 million was seized from a woman following a sting in Cebu City yesterday mo...
Nation
fbtw
Go inspects emergency complex, Super Health Center in Aklan

Go inspects emergency complex, Super Health Center in Aklan

37 minutes ago
Sen. Bong Go inspected the Ibajay District Hospital Emergency Complex in Ibajay, Aklan on Sunday, where he reiterated his...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with