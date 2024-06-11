^

Nation

MRT, LRT to offer 'libreng sakay' on Philippine Independence Day

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 7:27pm
MRT, LRT to offer 'libreng sakay' on Philippine Independence Day
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station last May 2022.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — Various railway lines in Metro Manila are set to offer free rides on Wednesday in line with the 126th celebration of Philippine Independence Day. 

In separate announcements, Metro Rail Transit-3, Light Rail Transit Line 1 and LRT Line 2 said that free rides will be offered to passengers during the following hours on June 12:

MRT-3

  • 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LRT-1

  • 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LRT-2

  • 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Annually, the country commemorates the nation's independence every June 12. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated June 12, 2024 a regular holiday through Proclamation No. 368 signed in October 2023.

