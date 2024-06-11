MRT, LRT to offer 'libreng sakay' on Philippine Independence Day

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station last May 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Various railway lines in Metro Manila are set to offer free rides on Wednesday in line with the 126th celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

In separate announcements, Metro Rail Transit-3, Light Rail Transit Line 1 and LRT Line 2 said that free rides will be offered to passengers during the following hours on June 12:

MRT-3

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LRT-1

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LRT-2

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Annually, the country commemorates the nation's independence every June 12.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated June 12, 2024 a regular holiday through Proclamation No. 368 signed in October 2023.