MRT, LRT to offer 'libreng sakay' on Philippine Independence Day
MANILA, Philippines — Various railway lines in Metro Manila are set to offer free rides on Wednesday in line with the 126th celebration of Philippine Independence Day.
In separate announcements, Metro Rail Transit-3, Light Rail Transit Line 1 and LRT Line 2 said that free rides will be offered to passengers during the following hours on June 12:
MRT-3
- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
LRT-1
- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
LRT-2
- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Annually, the country commemorates the nation's independence every June 12.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated June 12, 2024 a regular holiday through Proclamation No. 368 signed in October 2023.
- Latest
- Trending