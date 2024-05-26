LRT-1 limits May 26 operations due to Baclaran electrical fault

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the private operator and maintenance provider of Light Rail Transit-1 (LRT-1), on Sunday advised the public of adjusted train scheduled service.

In an advisory at 9:43 a.m., LRMC said LRT-1 will have limited operations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to an electrical fault at Baclaran station. It said that its engineering team is onsite to work on the power issue.

Due to the electrical fault, LRT-1 trains will only run from FPJ Station to Gil Puyat southbound (unloading); Vito Cruz northbound (loading) to FPJ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LRMC extended its apologies to the riding public.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience,” it said. — Rosette Adel