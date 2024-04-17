^

Scheming woman caught in Baguio City sting

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 4:38pm
Jillian Jay Lantion, 28, (middle, with umbrella), is caught by NBI-CAR agents as she received the P95,000 supposed “settlement” she and her kin have demanded from a 29-year-old call center agent they accused was pestering them and Lantion’s boyfriend, who comes from a huge and influential family in Benguet.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera (NBI-CAR) agents caught a native of Bontoc town in Mt. Province at the People's Park (formerly Malcolm Square) in Session Road on Wednesday morning after she received the supposed P95,000 cash “settlement” from her victim. 

According to the victim, Jillian Jay Lantion, 28, who begged off to issue any statement to journalists, together with some of her kin, have been demanding money since March this year to keep them from filing charges against the 29 year-old call center agent, whom they accused of pestering them via cyberspace. 

However, according to the victim, her social media account was compromised and someone had been using it to contact Lantion and her kin about the latter’s current boyfriend, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim.

“They have been accusing me of spreading lies and fabricating bad things about my ex, via a social media account that is not mine, though containing my profile picture,” the victim told journalists. 

The victim’s former boyfriend, now Lantion’s current boyfriend, comes from a huge and influential clan in Benguet province.

To end the conflict, the victim, also a single mother of a toddler, claimed she was forced to agree to settle with the Lantions and earlier paid P15,000 in tranches. 

However, the demands of the Lantion and some of her relatives who have joined the fray in accusing her of spreading lies about her ex-boyfriend on social media did not end. 

On another occasion, the Lantions demanded bigger sums as settlement for them not to lodge a complaint against her, the third and apparently the last, a P95,000 settlement. 

Agents led by NBI-CAR Assistant Regional Director Daniel Daganzo immediately cornered Lantion as she received from her victim the supposed P95,000 settlement which she had no inkling, were fluorescent-laced boodle money earlier dusted into by NBI forensic experts. 

