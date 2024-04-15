Retired judge dead, 7 others hurt in Cagayan de Oro highway mishap

A retired 72-year-old judge died while seven others were hurt in an accident, involving a Kia Sorrento and a Toyota Revo, in Cagayan de Oro City on April 14, 2024.

In an initial report released on Monday, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Station stated that Gael Padilla Paderangga, who was a former judge in one the courts in the city, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital where policemen brought him for treatment.

Paderangga, 72, died from injuries he sustained when his black Kia Sorrento collided head-on with the blue Toyota Revo of Joshua Dequiña along a highway near the old airport in Cagayan de Oro City, the capital of Region 10.

The 46-year-old Dequiña and his six companions were badly hurt in the accident, according to officials of the Cagayan CPO and the Police Regional Office-10.

The remains of Paderangga was immediately transported to a mortuary by his relatives.