P10.2 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Batangas port

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao director, said Nawap Mohammad, Nursidin Bantak, Mamak Solaiman and Mustapha Solaiman were arrested after selling shabu to undercover agents.

MANILA, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

At the Batangas port, a female passenger of a vessel bound for Occidental Mindoro was found in possession of half a kilo of shabu worth P3.4 million, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The suspect was supposed to board M/V BB Coron when a drug-sniffing dog detected the illegal drugs in her red bag.

The bag reportedly contained five packs of shabu.

In Iloilo City, police seized shabu valued at P2.92 million from an alias Damian in La Paz district, Western Visayas police director Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky said. — Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas