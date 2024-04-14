^

Nation

P10.2 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Batangas port

Roel Pareño, John Unson - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
P10.2 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Batangas port
Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao director, said Nawap Mohammad, Nursidin Bantak, Mamak Solaiman and Mustapha Solaiman were arrested after selling shabu to undercover agents.
PDEA Regional Office BARMM Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao director, said Nawap Mohammad, Nursidin Bantak, Mamak Solaiman and Mustapha Solaiman were arrested after selling shabu to undercover agents.

At the Batangas port, a female passenger of a vessel bound for Occidental Mindoro was found in possession of half a kilo of shabu worth P3.4 million, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The suspect was supposed to board M/V BB Coron when a drug-sniffing dog detected the illegal drugs in her red bag.

The bag reportedly contained five packs of shabu.

In Iloilo City, police seized shabu valued at P2.92 million from an alias Damian in La Paz district, Western Visayas police director Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky said. — Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

Highway patrol cop busted for P50K extortion attempt

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Agents of the police’s Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group arrested in an entrapment operation here on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

2 vessels nabbed for 'illegal fishing' in Palawan; 35 face charges

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard apprehended two fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities approximately...
Nation
fbtw
Model held for rape try on &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; host

Model held for rape try on ‘It’s Showtime’ host

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A 25-year-old model accused of attempting to rape “It’s Showtime” host Cianne Dominguez at her residence...
Nation
fbtw
Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

Woman gets 4 years for remarks vs minor

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has sentenced a woman to four years in prison and ordered her to pay P20,000 in moral damages for uttering...
Nation
fbtw
Chiz sorry for kin&rsquo;s busway abuse

Chiz sorry for kin’s busway abuse

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero apologized and said yesterday that a “driver of a family member” was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

5 phreatic eruptions recorded in Taal

By Romina Cabrera | 47 minutes ago
Five phreatic eruptions have been recorded in Taal Volcano since Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

8 inmates hurt in Manila City Jail brawl

By Ghio Ong | 47 minutes ago
Eight male inmates of the Manila City Jail were hurt after a brawl erupted yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

2 held for gunrunning in Caloocan, Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 47 minutes ago
Two suspected gunrunners were arrested in Caloocan and Pasig on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
6 caught in Para&ntilde;aque stings

6 caught in Parañaque stings

By Nillicent Bautista | 47 minutes ago
Anti-narcotics operatives arrested six suspects in separate stings in Parañaque, the Southern Police District reported...
Nation
fbtw
Davao del Norte gov&rsquo;s suspension followed due process &ndash; Marcos

Davao del Norte gov’s suspension followed due process – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 47 minutes ago
The suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib underwent proper procedures, President Marcos has assured the publi...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with