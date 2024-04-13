P6.8 million worth shabu seized in Lanao del Sur PDEA buy bust

The four shabu peddlers entrapped in a secluded barangay in Wao, Lanao del Sur last Friday are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from four peddlers entrapped in an interior barangay in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters here on Saturday that the suspects, Nawap Gundar Mohammad, Nursidin Bilao Bantak, Mamak Barazar Solaiman and Mustapha Dipatuan Solaiman fell in a sting laid with the help of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn.

The suspects, all Maranaos, were immediately detained after selling a kilo of shabu, worth P6.8 million, to combined non-uniformed agents of PDEA-BARMM and intelligence operatives from units of PRO-BAR and the Lanao del Sur provincial police.

The PDEA-BARMM and PRO-BAR are together trying to identify now, with the help of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, the accomplices of the four suspects in other towns in Lanao del Sur, one of the six provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Castro said Mohammad, Bantak and the two Solaimans are to be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P6.8 million worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.