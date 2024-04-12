^

Barangay officer dead, 2 hurt in stabbing spree

The victim, Vinalita Salazar, 45, of Barangay Payatas-A, and another barangay officer, Ronaldo Mataya, 51, went to Morning Star street at around 1:30 p.m. in response to a call about an unruly person in the area.
MANILA, Philippines — A barangay public safety officer was killed while two others, including a policeman, were wounded when a man went on a stabbing spree in Quezon City on Wednesday.

The victim, Vinalita Salazar, 45, of Barangay Payatas-A, and another barangay officer, Ronaldo Mataya,  51, went to Morning Star street at around 1:30 p.m. in response to a call about an unruly person in the area.

Probers identified the suspect as Wilfredo Belgera, 41, whom Salazar and Mataya confronted for his behavior.Thinking they had pacified Belgera, the watchmen turned to leave when the suspect stabbed them.

Executive M/Sgt. Roel Relox, a resident of the area, responded to the scene but was stabbed by the suspect in the left arm and stomach.

Bystanders ganged up on Belgera and subdued the suspect.

Belgera is facing criminal charges of murder and frustrated murder. He is recuperating in another hospital in Quezon City.

