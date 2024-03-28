^

2 nabbed for possession of shabu, explosives, guns in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 2:15pm
The two suspects, with hideout in Barangay Quiniput in Zamboanga City where a police team found handguns, explosives and shabu, are now locked in a detention facility.
COTABATO CITY — The police arrested two men after authorities discovered explosives, firearms and shabu from their hideout in Barangay Quiniput, Zamboanga City on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 separately confirmed on Thursday the arrest of the duo, whose names were withheld in the meantime, while efforts to confirm their reported links with local terrorists are still underway.

They peacefully yielded and had themselves cuffed and detained when policemen found a .45 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber revolver, a rifle grenade projectile, a fragmentation grenade and P13,600 worth shabu in their hideout in Sitio Tuktukalaw in Barangay Quiniput.

The search operation was premised on a warrant issued by a local court, launched after intelligence units of the Zamboanga CPO and PRO-9 had received reports from confidential informants, among them residents of Barangay Quiniput, about the peddling of shabu to local contacts by the suspects and their possession of firearms and explosives.

The two men are now detained. They will be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

