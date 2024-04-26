Baguio City withdraws parking building plan

BAGUIO CITY — Listening to public uproar, the Baguio City government said that it will forgo plans to put up a parking building on a city-owned lot adjacent to the PFVR gym and Manuel L. Quezon Elementary School at Military Cut-off barangay in the city.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong said this was decided after considering the general sentiment aired by the stakeholders and the general public during the public consultation conducted last April 17.

“We were there to consult with our constituents and listen to their opinions and as it turned out, there was a strong opposition to the project so we assured them that we will forgo the project and instead will look for other alternative locations,” the mayor said.

During the consultation, the school administration, parents and teachers association of MLQES and concerned citizens, led by former principal Ligaya Annawi, expressed their objection to the plan saying it will affect the welfare of the students as it will deprive students of an ample space for their outdoor activities.

They also said that the project will have an impact on the ecology of the place and will rob building occupants and the community of an evacuation area for emergencies.

The city government’s plan involved a construction of a multi-level parking structure with green architecture over the 260,000-square-meter-lot to address the parking problem of the city.

A report said Architect Ellaine Ganga of the City Buildings and Architecture Office described the building design to include "a futsal sports area at the roof deck of the building to cater to students; a living wall or plants and greeneries to serve as carbon dioxide filter; a water harvesting facility and water recycling system to run the building; solar-powered facility; and smart system parking using applications to pre-book parking slots before entering the building and avoid waiting in long lines thereby lessening traffic congestion in the area."

Lawyer Rhenan Diwas of the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) explained the environmental benefits of the project in terms of carbon emission sequestration by lessening the volume of vehicles going around the city roads looking for possible parking spaces. However, most of the participants maintained their objections to the plan.