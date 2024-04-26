^

Nation

Baguio City withdraws parking building plan

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 3:07pm
Baguio City withdraws parking building plan
Undated stock photo shows the parking basement of an establishment.
Image from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY —  Listening to public uproar, the Baguio City government said that it will forgo plans to put up a parking building on a city-owned lot adjacent to the PFVR gym and Manuel L. Quezon Elementary School at Military Cut-off barangay in the city.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong said this was decided after considering the general sentiment aired by the stakeholders and the general public during the public consultation conducted last April 17.

“We were there to consult with our constituents and listen to their opinions and as it turned out, there was a strong opposition to the project so we assured them that we will forgo the project and instead will look for other alternative locations,” the mayor said. 

During the consultation, the school administration, parents and teachers association of MLQES and concerned citizens, led by former principal Ligaya Annawi, expressed their objection to the plan saying it will affect the welfare of the students as it will deprive students of an ample space for their outdoor activities.

They also said that the project will have an impact on the ecology of the place and will rob building occupants and the community of an evacuation area for emergencies.

The city government’s plan involved a construction of a multi-level parking structure with green architecture over the 260,000-square-meter-lot to address the parking problem of the city.

A report said Architect Ellaine Ganga of the City Buildings and Architecture Office described the building design to include "a futsal sports area at the roof deck of the building to cater to students; a living wall or plants and greeneries to serve as carbon dioxide filter; a water harvesting facility and water recycling system to run the building; solar-powered facility; and smart system parking using applications to pre-book parking slots before entering the building and avoid waiting in long lines thereby lessening traffic congestion in the area."

Lawyer Rhenan Diwas of the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) explained the environmental benefits of the project in terms of carbon emission sequestration by lessening the volume of vehicles going around the city roads looking for possible parking spaces. However, most of the participants maintained their objections to the plan.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

BENJAMIN MAGALONG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA blames &lsquo;erratic weather&rsquo; for &lsquo;underutilized&rsquo; EDSA bike lane

MMDA blames ‘erratic weather’ for ‘underutilized’ EDSA bike lane

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday cited erratic weather conditions in Metro Manila in explaining the...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City sorry for UP road clearing

Quezon City sorry for UP road clearing

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has apologized to those affected by a road clearing operation conducted by local government personnel...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA mulls removing bicycle lane from EDSA

MMDA mulls removing bicycle lane from EDSA

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is exploring the possibility of removing EDSA’s bicycle lane as part of...
Nation
fbtw
PNP&rsquo;s cyber chief goes to DPRM

PNP’s cyber chief goes to DPRM

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The top cyber cop of the Philippine National Police was designated yesterday as chief of the PNP Directorate for Personnel...
Nation
fbtw
BIR official not ambush target &ndash; police

BIR official not ambush target – police

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
An official of the Bureau of Internal Revenue was not the target of an ambush perpetrated by unidentified men on Tuesday,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DMW padlocks recruitment firm

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers yesterday shut down an immigration consultancy firm for reportedly illegally offering jobs in Canada.
Nation
fbtw
Manhunt on for shooter of Quezon City couple

Manhunt on for shooter of Quezon City couple

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Police have launched a manhunt for a man who shot a couple in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Taguig launches city-wide sale

Taguig launches city-wide sale

By Nillicent Bautista | 16 hours ago
The local government of Taguig yesterday launched the first-ever city-wide sale in celebration of the city’s 437th founding...
Nation
fbtw
Answer planting of evidence raps, 5 Nueva Ecija cops told

Answer planting of evidence raps, 5 Nueva Ecija cops told

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The police chief of Cabiao, Nueva Ecija and four of his officers have been asked to answer the criminal and administrative...
Nation
fbtw
P65 million shabu seized in Sulu destroyed

P65 million shabu seized in Sulu destroyed

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
Shabu seized in various anti-narcotics operations in Sulu with an estimated value of P65 million was destroyed yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with