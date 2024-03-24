Davao City’s top shabu dealer slain in police operation

The shabu, marijuana, mobile phone and pistol confiscated from the slain Sherwin Familiar Martin are now in the custody of the Davao City Police Office.

COTABATO CITY — Policemen shot dead an uncooperative narcotics trafficker who is in the list of most wanted shabu and marijuana peddlers in Davao City in an entrapment operation that went awry on Saturday.

Non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents of the Davao City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-11 were supposed to entrap Sherwin Familiar Martin in a P748,000 worth shabu tradeoff on Saturday in Ponte Verde Subdivision Barangay Communal, but he pulled out a gun when he sensed he was dealing with policemen, provoking a gunfight that resulted in his death.

Officials of the Davao CPO and PRO-11 were quoted in radio reports on Sunday as saying that Martin was long under surveillance for his large-scale trafficking of shabu and dried marijuana in Davao City and nearby towns in Davao del Sur and Davao del Norte provinces.

The radio reports also stated that the entrapment operation supposedly meant to clamp him down but turned haywire was laid with the help of barangay officials and friends aware of his illegal activities.