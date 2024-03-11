^

Nation

P64 million smuggled cigarettes seized off Tawi-Tawi

Roel Pareño, Pia Lee-Brago, John Unson - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2024 | 12:00am
P64 million smuggled cigarettes seized off Tawi-Tawi
The P64 million worth smuggled cigarettes the Navy had seized in Simunul, Tawi-Tawi are now in the custody of the Bureau of Customs.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P64 million were seized in the waters off Tawi-Tawi on Saturday.

The contraband was loaded on the motor launch Yasmen, which was intercepted by personnel of the Philippine Navy near the island of Manuk Mangakaw in Simunul town, according to Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, chief of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao.

The Navy men, who were on board BRP Jose Loor Sr., were conducting defense operation and sovereign patrol when they spotted the M/L Yasmen.

The Navy said the Yasmen had seven crewmembers onboard and was loaded with 2,000 master cases of cigarette brand Delta.

The Navy escorted the Yasmen to the port of Bongao and turned over the crewmembers and the contraband to the Bureau of Customs.

