Forest fire breaks out near tourist site in Bontoc, Mt. Province

BAGUIO CITY — Firefighters from the Bontoc Municipal Fire Station (MFS) aided by volunteers are still making sure that the forest fire that broke out at around 11 a.m. Thursday in Bontoc, Mountain Province will not spread further.

Government firefighters and villagers of Barangay Teng-ab, Bontoc, Mountain Province worked hand-in-hand to douse the blaze that broke out near one of the tourist attractions of the town.

The origin of the fire is still being determined by the authorities.

The Bontoc Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been actively coordinating with local authorities and has requested additional support to help prevent the fire from worsening.

Private water delivery trucks assisted by ensuring enough water supply to the Bontoc town firefighters.

Beginning February, various locations, especially forest and grasslands in Benguet, especially in Itogon, Tuba, Bokod and Atok and Baguio City have been ravaged by fire.

Over a hundred hectares of forestlands, the Bureau of Fire estimated, have been eaten up by these freak fires, whose, until now have not been ascertained where they started.