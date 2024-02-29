^

Nation

Forest fire breaks out near tourist site in Bontoc, Mt. Province

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 6:54pm
Forest fire breaks out near tourist site in Bontoc, Mt. Province
File photo of fire truck
Philstar.com / File

BAGUIO CITY — Firefighters from the Bontoc Municipal Fire Station (MFS) aided by volunteers are still making sure that the forest fire that broke out at around 11 a.m. Thursday in Bontoc, Mountain Province will not spread further. 

Government firefighters and villagers of Barangay Teng-ab, Bontoc, Mountain Province worked hand-in-hand to douse the blaze that broke out near one of the tourist attractions of the town. 

The origin of the fire is still being determined by the authorities.

The Bontoc Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been actively coordinating with local authorities and has requested additional support to help prevent the fire from worsening. 

Private water delivery trucks assisted by ensuring enough water supply to the Bontoc town firefighters.

Beginning February, various locations, especially forest and grasslands in Benguet, especially in Itogon, Tuba, Bokod and Atok and Baguio City have been ravaged by fire.

Over a hundred hectares of forestlands, the Bureau of Fire estimated, have been eaten up by these freak fires, whose, until now have not been ascertained where they started.

vuukle comment

BONTOC

MT. PROVINCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bettors to split P70.8 million lotto prize

2 bettors to split P70.8 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two lucky bettors will share the P70.8 million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
UP-Diliman top Philippines HEI for 2024 &ndash; Webometrics

UP-Diliman top Philippines HEI for 2024 – Webometrics

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The University of the Philippines (UP)-Diliman, Quezon City website was ranked first among Philippine higher education institutions...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;El Ni&ntilde;o-hit provinces may increase to 80&rsquo;

‘El Niño-hit provinces may increase to 80’

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Up to 80 provinces may be affected by El Niño as warmer temperatures are expected in April and May.
Nation
fbtw
P76 million marijuana seized in MICP

P76 million marijuana seized in MICP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents intercepted a shipment that contained 63.36 kilos of marijuana valued at P76.03 million at the Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila LGUs formalize regulation of e-vehicles

Metro Manila LGUs formalize regulation of e-vehicles

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
All 17 local government units of Metro Manila will soon enforce ordinances regulating the use of electric vehicles and imposing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tribespeople receive solar lights from BARMM officials

Tribespeople receive solar lights from BARMM officials

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A peace activist in the Bangsamoro parliament distributed on Tuesday solar light sets for marginalized tribal enclaves in...
Nation
fbtw
Go distributes aid for Tondo fire victims

Go distributes aid for Tondo fire victims

20 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go provided assistance to fire victims from Barangay 52 in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Jemboy&rsquo;s parents hit court ruling

Jemboy’s parents hit court ruling

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The mother of slain Navotas teenager Jemboy Baltazar decried the Navotas Regional Trial Court ruling on the five former police...
Nation
fbtw
Trial set for guard over puppy throwing

Trial set for guard over puppy throwing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The security guard who threw a puppy from an overpass in Quezon City in July last year is set to undergo trial.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with