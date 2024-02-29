^

Nation

Suspect to killing of retired police general arrested in Cotabato City

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 6:42pm
Suspect to killing of retired police general arrested in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY — The police located on Wednesday one of the four suspects in the brutal killing of a retired police general in Cotabato City on March 19, 2022, that time serving as civil security chief of this city’s local government unit.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced on Thursday morning that Orlan Lindungan Ayunan voluntarily yielded to personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, led by its regional chief, Lt. Ariel Huesca, who raided at past 6 p.m. Wednesday his hideout in Barangay Bagua 1, Cotabato City and served him a warrant for his arrest.

The 31-year-old Ayunan was tagged as one of the four men who killed with pistols the retired Police Gen. Rolen Balquin in an attack at a stretch of the busy Sinsuat Avenue in Cotabato City.

 Balquin’s driver and security escort, Police Chief Master Sgt. Ariel Gutang, was wounded in the incident.

The warrant for Ayunan’s arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in the capitol of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Balquin’s last position in the Philippine National Police was director of the Cotabato City Police Office, before he died in the atrocity that investigators and witnesses blamed on Ayunan and his three accomplices, Misuari Mando, Salem Edu and Roberto Abdullah.

The three other suspects, all at large, are subject of a manhunt by combined personnel of the CIDG-BAR and intelligence agents from the city police and PRO-BAR. 

Huesca and Nobleza separately told reporters that that they found Ayunan in Purok Lugay-Lugay in Barangay Bagua 1, Cotabato City with the help of the people close to him.

The team that served Ayunan a warrant for his arrest had confiscated from him an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol that the CIDG-BAR is to use as evidence in prosecuting him separately for illegal possession of an undocumented firearm.

vuukle comment

ALLAN NOBLEZA

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bettors to split P70.8 million lotto prize

2 bettors to split P70.8 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two lucky bettors will share the P70.8 million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
UP-Diliman top Philippines HEI for 2024 &ndash; Webometrics

UP-Diliman top Philippines HEI for 2024 – Webometrics

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The University of the Philippines (UP)-Diliman, Quezon City website was ranked first among Philippine higher education institutions...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;El Ni&ntilde;o-hit provinces may increase to 80&rsquo;

‘El Niño-hit provinces may increase to 80’

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Up to 80 provinces may be affected by El Niño as warmer temperatures are expected in April and May.
Nation
fbtw
P76 million marijuana seized in MICP

P76 million marijuana seized in MICP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents intercepted a shipment that contained 63.36 kilos of marijuana valued at P76.03 million at the Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila LGUs formalize regulation of e-vehicles

Metro Manila LGUs formalize regulation of e-vehicles

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
All 17 local government units of Metro Manila will soon enforce ordinances regulating the use of electric vehicles and imposing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tribespeople receive solar lights from BARMM officials

Tribespeople receive solar lights from BARMM officials

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A peace activist in the Bangsamoro parliament distributed on Tuesday solar light sets for marginalized tribal enclaves in...
Nation
fbtw
Go distributes aid for Tondo fire victims

Go distributes aid for Tondo fire victims

20 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go provided assistance to fire victims from Barangay 52 in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Jemboy&rsquo;s parents hit court ruling

Jemboy’s parents hit court ruling

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The mother of slain Navotas teenager Jemboy Baltazar decried the Navotas Regional Trial Court ruling on the five former police...
Nation
fbtw
Trial set for guard over puppy throwing

Trial set for guard over puppy throwing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The security guard who threw a puppy from an overpass in Quezon City in July last year is set to undergo trial.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with