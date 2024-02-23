^

Nation

4 nabbed, P510K worth shabu seized in separate police, PDEA operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 23, 2024 | 4:17pm
4 nabbed, P510K worth shabu seized in separate police, PDEA operations
A police investigator inspects the P340,000 worth shabu a runaway dealer left in a supposed entrapment operation late Febru. 22, 2024, in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Government operatives arrested four drug den operators and seized P510,000 worth of shabu in separate operations in Cotabato City and in nearby Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte in just two days, laid with the help of the local communities.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao first busted drug den operator Rabaibani Ali Guiabar and her accomplices, Warren Datukaka Guiapar, Salma Abdullah Angka, and Jobaine Guiabar Pantacan in an entrapment operation in a secluded area in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City at almost midnight Wednesday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-BARMM, announced on Friday that the four suspects were immediately arrested after selling P170,000 worth of shabu to their non-uniformed agents disguised as drug dependents in a tradeoff right in their clandestine drug den.

Castro said the operation that resulted in their arrest was planned with the help of vigilant Moro tipsters, among them Muslim clerics supporting the anti-narcotics campaign of PDEA-BARMM and the Cotabato City Police Office.

Policemen, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, had seized P340,000 worth of shabu from a runaway dealer they were supposed to entrap on Thursday night in Barangay Kabuntalan in Sultan Kudarat town, not too distant from this city.

Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, said the shabu trafficker they were supposed to entrap, a certain “Datu,” had scampered away when he sensed he was to sell 50 grams of shabu, costing P340,000, to non-uniformed policemen, leaving his illegal merchandise behind.

Madin said barangay and municipal officials and members of the Islamic religious community in Sultan Kudarat had promised to help them locate the suspect.

vuukle comment

BARMM

COTABATO CITY

PDEA

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
43 Chinese POGO workers deported

43 Chinese POGO workers deported

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Forty-three Chinese who worked for an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Pasay City were deported yesterday, according...
Nation
fbtw
700 UST alumni sign petition vs campus repression

700 UST alumni sign petition vs campus repression

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Over 700 University of Santo Tomas alumni yesterday signed a petition calling on the UST administration for accountability...
Nation
fbtw
SC disbars lawyer who abandoned family

SC disbars lawyer who abandoned family

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has disbarred a lawyer who abandoned his legal family and lived with another woman, even displaying on social...
Nation
fbtw
Grounded C-130 plane stalls flights at NAIA

Grounded C-130 plane stalls flights at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Some flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were delayed yesterday after a C-130 plane of the Philippine Air Force...
Nation
fbtw
2 of 400 gamefowls held at NAIA die

2 of 400 gamefowls held at NAIA die

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Two of the 400 imported gamefowls being held by the Bureau of Animal Industry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 &lsquo;rebels&rsquo; killed in Negros Occidental clashes

3 ‘rebels’ killed in Negros Occidental clashes

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
Three suspected New People’s Army guerrillas, including a woman, were killed in separate encounters in Escalante City,...
Nation
fbtw

2 hurt as truck hits Bulacan post

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 16 hours ago
A truck driver and his helper were injured when their vehicle crashed into a post of a boundary arch between this city and Guiguinto town yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
P1.4 million shabu seized in Iloilo

P1.4 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P1.4 million was seized in Iloilo City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Negros Oriental hog ban lifted

Negros Oriental hog ban lifted

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
The province of Negros Oriental is opening its borders to hog raisers and traders to revive its pork industry, which has been...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with