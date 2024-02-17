^

Nation

House panel probes PUVMP agencies

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2024 | 12:00am
House panel probes PUVMP agencies
Members of Manibela stage a protest at the Office of the Ombudsman as they file a criminal case against Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, Office of Transport Cooperative (OTC) Chairman Andy Ortega, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) members Teofilo Guadiz Jr., Engr. Liza Marie Paches, Atty. Mercy Jane Paras Leynes, and Atty. Robert Peig in relation to the controversies surrounding the jeepney modernization program on February 7, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Claiming that the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program is going nowhere, House of Representatives transportation committee chair Rep. Romeo Acop has launched an investigation into the financial statements of the government agencies implementing the PUVMP.

Acop said he has ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Office of Transport Cooperatives (OTC) to submit their account books on PUVMP or the phaseout of traditional jeepneys to the panel for scrutiny.

“Given all that has been revealed, with all the problems already mentioned, despite the agencies involved provided with funding throughout the years, may I require the LTFRB, OTC and DOTr to provide this committee the list of their expenditures?” he said in a recent hearing of the panel on PUVMP implementation.

Acop noted that the list should cover the expenses taken from these agencies’ annual budget since 2017, when the PUVMP was first implemented, until the present.

“We have to know how much government funds you have spent in the seven years that you have been doing this and if your spending is commensurate with your accomplishments,” he said.

The lawmaker wants the reports to include the funds for the modernization program, the fuel subsidy, the “Libreng Sakay (Free Ride)” program, vehicle subsidy, capacity building, and “other related programs connected to this modernization.”

Acop maintained that seven years into the program, only 10 percent of the routes have been rationalized.

On the other hand, only 112,801 of the 150,867 traditional jeepneys have been consolidated as of January 2024.

Acop said there has been no “definitive strategy” in PUVMP implementation, citing the DOTr’s failure to complete the route rationalization before the program was implemented.

The panel found that failure to do so has resulted in multiple transport cooperatives being assigned to the same route, affecting the viability of their operations. 

In the case of a transport cooperative in Camarines Sur, the Land Bank had withheld the release of its approved loans for 30 modern buses after finding out that there is another transport organization assigned to its route.

Acop said that the PUVMP could be unconstitutional as it violates the rights of traditional jeepney drivers to due process and to freely associate.

He made these remarks after transport leaders complained that they were forced to consolidate because their traditional jeepneys would be phased out by the government. 

vuukle comment

LTFRB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
University of the Philippines Oblation Run&nbsp;opposes Cha-cha

University of the Philippines Oblation Run opposes Cha-cha

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Initiatives of administration lawmakers and other groups to amend provisions of the Constitution took center stage in the...
Nation
fbtw
4 officials get new posts in PNP reshuffle

4 officials get new posts in PNP reshuffle

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
A general who hails from the Ilocos region is the new director of the Philippine National Police Directorate for Operati...
Nation
fbtw
LTO: 3,510 motorists flagged for traffic violations in January

LTO: 3,510 motorists flagged for traffic violations in January

By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office apprehended 3,510 motorists in Metro Manila in January.
Nation
fbtw
Alleged illegal recruiter nabbed in Pasay

Alleged illegal recruiter nabbed in Pasay

By Daphne Galvez | 5 days ago
A man wanted for large-scale illegal recruitment was arrested in Pasay City on Friday, according to the Southern Police ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Landslide fatalities now 92; 36 still missing

Landslide fatalities now 92; 36 still missing

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The death toll from the landslide in Barangay Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro has ballooned to 92 while 36 others remain mi...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos to finish agriculture reform program before term ends

President Marcos to finish agriculture reform program before term ends

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The government’s agrarian reform program, which President Marcos said was an “unfinished battle” of his...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan priests, building execs told to inspect churches

Bulacan priests, building execs told to inspect churches

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 9 hours ago
Parish priests under the diocese of Malolos should ensure the structural intregrity of their churches in preparation for the...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos: Lend water filters to flood-hit areas

President Marcos: Lend water filters to flood-hit areas

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
To avoid outbreaks of waterborne diseases in communities affected by the flooding in Mindanao, President Marcos ordered government...
Nation
fbtw
Lotto ticket sold in Laguna wins P64.1 million

Lotto ticket sold in Laguna wins P64.1 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
A lotto player from Laguna won the jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with