University of the Philippines Oblation Run opposes Cha-cha

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity hold their annual Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City yesterday to condemn a campaign for Charter change launched via a people’s initiative in both chambers of Congress.
MANILA, Philippines — Initiatives of administration lawmakers and other groups to amend provisions of the Constitution took center stage in the traditional Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus in Quezon City yesterday.

Members of the Alpha Phi Omega ran naked around the UP Palma Hall during what was officially known as the Ritual Dance of the Brave, an event witnessed by hundreds of students at the state university and other observers.

The theme for this year’s Oblation Run is “Cha-cha: Hakbang Paurong (Cha-cha: A Step Backward),” which refers to Charter change being pushed at the House of Representatives.

Eight naked runners delivered a dance number in front of the audience and carried placards denouncing Cha-cha.

“Ingatan ang demokrasya, Cha-cha ibasura (Preserve democracy, junk Cha-cha),” one of the placards read.

The participants also warned that amending the Constitution would lead to land grabbing by foreigners.

Another runner carried a placard calling for the resignation of officials under the UniTeam, the partnership of supporters of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Lupa para sa mamamayan, hindi sa dayuhan (Land for the citizenry, not foreigners),” another placard read.

The Oblation Run started in 1977 as a protest against the banning of the movie “Hubad na Bayani,” which tackled human rights abuses during the martial law era of Marcos’ father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

It has evolved into an annual tradition to discuss social issues in the country.

