DOH logs 7 rabies deaths

Pet owners accompany their fur babies as they receive free microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination along Escriva Drive in Barangay San Antonio, Pasig on February 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Seven people died of rabies as cases increased nationwide early this month.

“As of morbidity week two (Jan. 1 to 13), seven human rabies cases were reported. They all died,” the Department of Health said.

The DOH said rabies cases increased by 63 percent from Dec. 17 to 31, 2023, with 13 cases, compared to eight cases two weeks earlier.

Metro Manila, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reported an increase in cases.

“Rabies usually has a 100 percent case fatality rate. Pets such as cats and dogs may carry rabies and infect their owners. Stray cats and dogs may likewise do,” the DOH said.

At least 71 percent of the cases were caused by dog bites and the rest by cats.

The report noted that 57 percent of the animals were domesticated.

The DOH said 57 percent of the animals were unvaccinated, 14 percent vaccinated and the rest have unknown vaccination history.

The Anti-Rabies Act mandates the Bureau of Animal Industry to lead in efforts to control and eradicate animal and human rabies.

Local government units are tasked to ensure that pets are properly immunized and enforce dog impounding activities.

The DOH should provide post-bite treatment to those who were exposed, and pre-exposure prophylaxis to people considered at high risk for infection.