Baguio City seeking to forge ties with China’s Chongzuo City

BAGUIO CITY — The cities of Baguio and Chongzuo in China have started talking toward forging twinning and sisterhood ties.

Last week, a delegation from the Philippine-Guangxi Commercial Association Inc., serving as representatives of China's Chongzuo City, visited Baguio City and interacted with the members of the Sister Cities Executive Committee that focused on processes toward forging the sisterhood ties.



The delegation was composed of Executive Vice Presidents Zhao Fu’an and Feng Tao, Vice President and General Secretary Wei Shengbo, Sister City Ambassador Bo Tao Zheng, Administrative Officer/Coordinator Mary Alice S. Rumbaoa and Technical Working Staff Zhang Hailin, Iyu Zhanglu and Julieta Quinto.



Both Baguio and Chongzuo share common physical attributes such as being mountainous and hilly.



In terms of land area, however, Baguio City has only more than 57 square kilometers compared to Chongzuo City’s more than 17,345 square kilometers land area that borders with Vietnam.



Culturally, Baguio City has a rich cultural heritage and is the melting pot of the Cordillera highland region, while Chongzuo is largely shaped by the rich Chinese culture.



The Baguio City Information Office added that tourism, education, retail and the service sectors drive Baguio’s economy with agriculture, arts and crafts academic institutions contributing to the city’s economic diversity. On the other hand, agriculture, particularly the growing of fruits and vegetables, as well as forestry and ecotourism initiatives propel Chongzuo’s economy that contribute to the Guangxi Autonomous Region’s economic growth.



Chongzuo also boasts rapid development of infrastructure, especially in urban centers while Baguio showcases modern infrastructure with a mix of urban and rural areas.



While Baguio is gearing towards sustainable development and preservation, Chongzuo is focused on urban development influenced by Chinese urban planning principles.



In terms of tourism, Baguio is known as the country’s "Summer Capital" and is a popular tourist destination because of its scenic beauty and diverse attractions as well as its cool climate and vibrant cultural events while Chongzuo is known for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse ethnic cultures and ecotourism opportunities enticing visitors with its natural beauty and cultural richness.



Baguio City is waiting for a formal communication from the Mayor of Chongzuo signifying the intention to forge sisterhood ties with Baguio for processes to begin the signing of the memorandum of agreement formalizing the sisterhood relationship.