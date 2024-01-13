^

Nation

Bus conductor slain in road rage shooting

Michelle Zoleta - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Roy Tuano, 48, of Eagle Star bus, suffered two gunshot wounds, and was declared dead on arrival in a hospital.
MANILA, Philippines — A bus conductor was killed in a road rage incident in Candelaria, Quezon on Thursday.

Roy Tuano, 48, of Eagle Star bus, suffered two gunshot wounds, and was declared dead on arrival in a hospital.

Initial investigation showed the bus driven by Nicasio Pacala, 53, almost hit a motorcycle rider parked by the roadside in Barangay Sta. Catalina Sur while overtaking another vehicle.

The motorcycle rider chased the bus and confronted Pacala. Tuano was shot when he tried to intervene.

Bullet shells for a caliber .45 pistol were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt for the suspect is underway.

