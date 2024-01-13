Bus conductor slain in road rage shooting

Roy Tuano, 48, of Eagle Star bus, suffered two gunshot wounds, and was declared dead on arrival in a hospital.

MANILA, Philippines — A bus conductor was killed in a road rage incident in Candelaria, Quezon on Thursday.

Initial investigation showed the bus driven by Nicasio Pacala, 53, almost hit a motorcycle rider parked by the roadside in Barangay Sta. Catalina Sur while overtaking another vehicle.

The motorcycle rider chased the bus and confronted Pacala. Tuano was shot when he tried to intervene.

Bullet shells for a caliber .45 pistol were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt for the suspect is underway.