7 slain individuals buried together in Lanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 8, 2024 | 12:16pm
7 slain individuals buried together in Lanao del Norte
The body bags containing the cadavers of the seven individuals together buried in a shallow grave in Sapad, Lanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The police recovered seven missing persons buried together in a shallow grave in Barangay Karkum in Sapad, Lanao del Norte on Sunday.

In an initial report on Monday, the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said that Joselito Gaviola, Marly Gaviola, Elvie Lenara, Jomar Lenara, Jopay Lenara, Epifanio Lenara Sr. and Epifanio Lenara Jr., were buried two days after villagers discovered the grave where their abductors dumped them together.

The Gaviolas are residents of Barangay Sangali in Zamboanga City while the Leneras are from Margossatubig town in Zamboanga del Sur, according to officials of the Sapad Municipal Police Station.

The Lanao del Norte PPO and the Sapad MPS had said in separate statements on Monday that investigators are still trying to identify the men who brought and buried the seven persons in a coconut farm in Barangay Karkum.

There are text messages spreading around Lanao del Norte hinting that the seven persons were abducted and killed somewhere outside of Sapad and were brought to Barangay Karkum where they were buried in a spot far from houses of residents.

The victims have bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

