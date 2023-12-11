Authorities vow probe into Isabela piper plane crash

This Dec. 5, 2023 photo shows the aerial view of the missing Piper Cherokee plane in Barangay Casala, San Mariano, Isabela in Sierra Madre. It was reported missing Nov. 30, 2023.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is preparing for a thorough investigation into the Piper plane crash in Isabela province's Sierra Madre mountain range on November 30.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said they are now on the process of retrieving three important evidence in determining what really happened to the small aircraft that claimed the lives of the pilot, Captain Levy N. Abul II, and passenger Emma Escalante.

The body of Escalante was discovered by K9 trackers near the crash site, while Captain Abul II's body was found earlier on December 7.

The ill-fated Piper plane departed from Cauayan Airport in Isabela, en route to Palanan Airport, but sent a distress message, "DETRESFA," to the Cauayan tower at 11:08 a.m. Flight Radar 24's data indicated the last recorded position approximately 29.09 nautical miles east of Cauayan Airport.

The wreckage was spotted on December 5, yet rescue efforts faced challenges due to rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Apolonio outlined CAAP's plan to gather critical evidence, including the emergency locator transmitter, engine and propeller at the crash site. These elements are important in determining the cause of the crash.

He mentioned that CAAP categorizes air events as incidents, serious incidents and accidents.

This year, there were six incidents without injuries, nine with injuries and five causing injuries. Additionally, there were two accidents in the Sierra Madre ranges in Isabela province.