^

Nation

Authorities vow probe into Isabela piper plane crash

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 7:42pm
Authorities vow probe into Isabela piper plane crash
This Dec. 5, 2023 photo shows the aerial view of the missing Piper Cherokee plane in Barangay Casala, San Mariano, Isabela in Sierra Madre. It was reported missing Nov. 30, 2023.
Incident Management Team via Radyo Pilipinas Tuguegarao

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is preparing for a thorough investigation into the Piper plane crash in Isabela province's Sierra Madre mountain range on November 30.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said they are now on the process of retrieving three important evidence in determining what really happened to the small aircraft that claimed the lives of the pilot, Captain Levy N. Abul II, and passenger Emma Escalante.

The body of Escalante was discovered by K9 trackers near the crash site, while Captain Abul II's body was found earlier on December 7.

The ill-fated Piper plane departed from Cauayan Airport in Isabela, en route to Palanan Airport, but sent a distress message, "DETRESFA," to the Cauayan tower at 11:08 a.m. Flight Radar 24's data indicated the last recorded position approximately 29.09 nautical miles east of Cauayan Airport.

The wreckage was spotted on December 5, yet rescue efforts faced challenges due to rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Apolonio outlined CAAP's plan to gather critical evidence, including the emergency locator transmitter, engine and propeller at the crash site. These elements are important in determining the cause of the crash.

He mentioned that CAAP categorizes air events as incidents, serious incidents and accidents.

This year, there were six incidents without injuries, nine with injuries and five causing injuries. Additionally, there were two accidents in the Sierra Madre ranges in Isabela province.

vuukle comment

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THE PHILIPPINES

PLANE CRASH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City on red alert as COVID-19 cases rise

Quezon City on red alert as COVID-19 cases rise

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government yesterday urged citizens to practice precautionary measures amid the rising number of COVID c...
Nation
fbtw

Lawmaker files measure to institutionalize telemedicine

By Sheila Crisostomo | 21 hours ago
With the importance of electronic healthcare proven during the COVID-19 pandemic, Quezon City Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas has filed a bill institutionalizing telemedicine.
Nation
fbtw

House Bill to destroy confiscated drugs filed

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The chairman of the House committee on dangerous drugs has filed House Bill 9668, requiring incineration facilities and crematoriums to render free services for the destruction of illegal substances seized during...
Nation
fbtw
Antique mishap: Bus inspector, collector hailed as heroes

Antique mishap: Bus inspector, collector hailed as heroes

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
The inspector and fare collector of a passenger bus that recently fell into a ravine in Antique have been hailed as heroes...
Nation
fbtw
Man held for P.85 million shabu in Taguig

Man held for P.85 million shabu in Taguig

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
A man was arrested for allegedly carrying at least 125 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P850,000...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2 Negros NPA fronts declared dismantled

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
Two more New People’s Army fronts operating on Negros Island have been declared dismantled by the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.
Nation
fbtw
Task force mulls Kennon Road opening

Task force mulls Kennon Road opening

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
After thoroughly inspecting Kennon Road, a major artery leading to this city and Benguet, members of the Joint Inter-Agency...
Nation
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group decries high vegetable retail prices

Farmers’ group decries high vegetable retail prices

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
A farmers' group yesterday decried the high retail prices of upland vegetables in Metro Manila markets even after farmgate...
Nation
fbtw
Engineer slain in South Cotabato attack

Engineer slain in South Cotabato attack

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
An engineer of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in this city...
Nation
fbtw
Misamis bettor wins P16 million lotto pot

Misamis bettor wins P16 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
A lone bettor in Misamis Occidental won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with