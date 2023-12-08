^

Nation

Baguio City gets P15.9 million PhilHealth Konsulta package services

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 5:47pm
Baguio City gets P15.9 million PhilHealth Konsulta package services
Signage of PhilHealth
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Rufino Ledesma Jr. handed over a check amounting to P15.9 million to Baguio City on December 1, marking the city's role as a pilot implementer for PhilHealth's Konsultasyong Sulit At Tama (Konsulta) package.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong accepted the check, representing the initial tranche of PhilHealth's Primary Care Provider Network Konsulta Sandbox, received from Regional Vice President Dr. Dominga Gadgad.

Baguio City, among five local government units forming a Primary Care Provider Network under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, consolidates resources and services to improve primary care delivery via PhilHealth's Konsulta.

Expressing gratitude, Mayor Magalong highlighted the crucial assistance from PhilHealth, assuring its meaningful use for the city's residents in need.

Functioning as a Konsulta Sandbox, PhilHealth allocated P66,500,000 to implement UHC in Baguio City, particularly through accredited district health centers.

Thirteen out of Baguio's 16 district health centers are accredited to provide the Konsulta package, offering individual-based health services like primary care consultations, health screening, diagnostic services and medicines.

For PhilHealth members to benefit from the Konsulta package, registration at the nearest district health center to their residence is required, granting access to consultations, preventive health, and referrals to specialized care.

Additionally, 13 laboratory tests, including CBC and urinalysis, are available to eligible beneficiaries, enhancing access to comprehensive healthcare services.

