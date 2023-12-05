^

Nation

Local sectors helping locate Marawi City bombers

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 6:40pm
Local sectors helping locate Marawi City bombers
Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., national government and Bangsamoro regional officials met in Marawi City on Dec. 4, 2023 and agreed to cooperate in securing justice for the victims of the deadly bombing of a worship rite in the campus of the Mindanao State University.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The police and Army reported on Tuesday that information about the backgrounds of the two Maranao suspects in Sunday’s deadly bombing of a gymnasium in Marawi City are freely coming in, fed confidentially by vigilant residents of Lanao del Sur, among them moderate Islamic missionaries.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and  Philippine Army commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, separately told reporters Tuesday that they are grateful to tipsters helping the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the 103rd Infantry Brigade locate the people responsible for the bombing.

Two members of the Dawlah Islamiya, Arseni Lumen Membisa and Wahab Sandigan Macabayao, are now subject of an extensive joint police-military manhunt assisted by the office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr.

Membisa and Macabayao were reported to have immediately fled to a town at the border of Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur after setting off a powerful improvised explosive device inside the Dimaporo gymnasium at the MSU campus in Marawi City, amid a Sunday prayer rite by some 60 Catholic worshipers.

Four Catholics, Junrey Barbante, Evangeline Aromin, Janine Arenas and Riza Daniel, were killed in the explosion that left more than 30 others injured.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said on Tuesday that intelligence agents from units under 6th ID had been mobilized to guard against the possible escape of Membisa and Macabayao to the adjoining provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, or Cotabato that have towns close to Lanao del Sur.

“Our intelligence activities are supported by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front,” said Rillera who, as 6th ID commander, has jurisdiction over Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato provinces.

Members of different multi-sector municipal peace and order councils in Lanao del Sur told reporters Tuesday that Membisa and Macabayao were former henchmen of the slain siblings Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute, founders of the long decimated Maute terror group that laid siege to about a dozen barangays in Marawi City from May 23 to Oct. 16, 2017.

The duo was even implicated in the toppling down, using improvised explosive devices, of more than a dozen steel power relay pylons in one attack after another in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte in Region 10 in the past four years.

Membisa and Macabayao joined the Dawlah Islamiya in late 2018 and have since been working in the group’s team of collectors of “protection money” from business establishments in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte, according to two Maranao municipal councilors and a Muslim preacher who studied Islamic theology the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt.

vuukle comment

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA

LANAO DEL SUR

MARAWI

MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4 due to Mindanao quake aftershocks

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4 due to Mindanao quake aftershocks

1 day ago
Several local government units have announced class cancelations for Monday due to the continued aftershocks following the...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs mulls lowering Mayon&rsquo;s alert level

Phivolcs mulls lowering Mayon’s alert level

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
State volcanologists are considering lowering the alert level over Mayon Volcano in Albay from Level 3 to 2 amid a decline...
Nation
fbtw
LTO setting up fast lanes for 24.7 million unregistered vehicles

LTO setting up fast lanes for 24.7 million unregistered vehicles

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II yesterday ordered LTO regional directors and heads of district offices to...
Nation
fbtw
Southerners condemn deadly Marawi City bombing

Southerners condemn deadly Marawi City bombing

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Muslim leaders and peace activists in the Bangsamoro region on Monday urged the police and military to immediately identify...
Nation
fbtw
Mali&rsquo;s bones to be preserved for public viewing

Mali’s bones to be preserved for public viewing

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The bones of Mali, the elephant that became the main attraction at the Manila Zoo, will be preserved for free, according to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP downgrades IAS chief&rsquo;s penalty

PNP downgrades IAS chief’s penalty

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has downgraded the penalty imposed on Internal Affairs Service inspector general Alfegar ...
Nation
fbtw
15,000 PWDs in Para&ntilde;aque get gift certificates

15,000 PWDs in Parañaque get gift certificates

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
A total of 15,000 persons with disabilities in Parañaque have received early Christmas gift certificates from the city...
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3 to file petition for fare hike anew

MRT-3 to file petition for fare hike anew

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will refile its petition for a fare increase within the week.
Nation
fbtw

Yanson matriarch’s complaint vs 4 kin junked

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
A civil case filed by the matriarch of a major transport company in Negros Occidental against her four children over the control of the estate left by the family patriarch has been dismissed by a local cou...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with