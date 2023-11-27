Philippine digitalization gains traction in Congress, says lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines – Legislation aimed at the effective adoption of digital technologies in the country is gaining traction in the House of Representatives.

Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde said Congress is taking the lead in passing legislation that will ensure that the country's adoption of digital technologies is responsive, inclusive and forward-thinking.

Speaking at the 31st Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) Roundtable of Young Parliamentarians, Atayde said the House has long recognized the power of digitalization to transform the nation.

He said lawmakers are hoping to "to utilize digital technologies to promote interconnectivity, broaden our reach, and improve our responsiveness to our people's needs."

According to Atayde, aside from passing Republic Act No. 10844 creating the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Congress has recently passed House Bill No. (HB) 7327 or the E-Governance Act "to harmonize and coordinate the digitalization efforts of all government offices and agencies."

Atayde, one of the principal authors of the measure, added that the House has also passed HB 6 or the Open Access in Data Transmission Act to address concerns that digitalization "risks widening educational, socio-economic, and urban-rural inequalities."

"The proposed legislation lays the groundwork for a data transmission industry that is open, fair, and interoperable," said the lawmaker.

"It is my belief that stimulating private sector involvement is key to ensuring our country's digital transformation is as inclusive as possible," he added.

The legislator also pointed out that the House acknowledges the need to balance digital innovation with security, and cognizant of its potential dangers passed the Data Privacy Act, the Cybercrime Prevention Act, and the SIM Registration Act.

Participants of the 31st Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) Roundtable of Young Parliamentarians pose for a photo-op.

Established in 1993, the APPF promotes multilateralism and parliamentary dialogue. The theme this year is “Resilient Partnerships for Peace, Prosperity and Sustainability.