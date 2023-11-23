^

Nation

Teacher, husband die in Cotabato gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 1:09pm
Teacher, husband die in Cotabato gun attack
File photo of crime scene.
Philstar.com / File

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen shot dead a public school teacher and her husband in a gun attack at a secluded area in the hinterland Banisilan town, Cotabato on Thursday morning.

The Bansilan Municipal Police Station, in an initial report to Cotabato provincial police director Col. Harold Ramos, said that Juanito Fuertes Romaguero Jr. and his teacher-spouse, Angelie, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The couple were riding their family-owned tricycle on their way to the Pantar Elementary School in Banisilan, when men on motorcycles overtook, blocked their route and opened fire.

Their attackers had escaped even before responding barangay tanods could reach the scene.

Romelito Flores, superintendent of schools in Cotabato, has condemned the atrocity and called on the Banisilan MPS and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office to identify their killers for immediate prosecution.

The provincial director said that Romaguero died on the spot while his wife succumbed to bullet wounds while being treated in a hospital where she was brought by local government emergency responders.

Ramos said personnel of the Banisilan MPS have enlisted the support of local officials in putting closure to the incident.

vuukle comment

BANISILAN

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Land Transportation Office enforcers have apprehended at least 41 motorcycle riders since the LTO started implementing its...
Nation
fbtw
Government launches e-Travel Customs System

Government launches e-Travel Customs System

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and other government agencies launched on Nov. 21 an e-Travel Customs System to digitize the data collection...
Nation
fbtw
Man shot dead in Quezon City

Man shot dead in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Police have launched a manhunt for two people who shot dead a man in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
POGO operator gets 20 years, P1 million fine for trafficking

POGO operator gets 20 years, P1 million fine for trafficking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A Las Piñas court has convicted a Chinese man, reported to be a Philippine offshore gaming operator, for human tr...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan to proceed with ex-LTFRB exec&rsquo;s graft trial

Sandigan to proceed with ex-LTFRB exec’s graft trial

14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has ruled to continue with the trial of former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board executive...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BuCor eyes 100-hectare park in Bilibid

BuCor eyes 100-hectare park in Bilibid

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
With the planned closure of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in 2028, the Bureau of Corrections is planning to build a 100-hectare...
Nation
fbtw

Two students caught with drugs in Taguig school

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
Two students were caught using illegal drugs in a school in Taguig City, the Southern Police District reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Rider for hire held for gunrunning

Rider for hire held for gunrunning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A ride-hailing app rider allegedly moonlighting as a gunrunner was arrested during a sting in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Taiwanese nabbed for telecoms fraud

Taiwanese nabbed for telecoms fraud

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
A Taiwanese fugitive wanted in his country for his alleged involvement in telecommunications fraud was arrested in Pasay City...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with