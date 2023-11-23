Teacher, husband die in Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen shot dead a public school teacher and her husband in a gun attack at a secluded area in the hinterland Banisilan town, Cotabato on Thursday morning.

The Bansilan Municipal Police Station, in an initial report to Cotabato provincial police director Col. Harold Ramos, said that Juanito Fuertes Romaguero Jr. and his teacher-spouse, Angelie, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The couple were riding their family-owned tricycle on their way to the Pantar Elementary School in Banisilan, when men on motorcycles overtook, blocked their route and opened fire.

Their attackers had escaped even before responding barangay tanods could reach the scene.

Romelito Flores, superintendent of schools in Cotabato, has condemned the atrocity and called on the Banisilan MPS and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office to identify their killers for immediate prosecution.

The provincial director said that Romaguero died on the spot while his wife succumbed to bullet wounds while being treated in a hospital where she was brought by local government emergency responders.

Ramos said personnel of the Banisilan MPS have enlisted the support of local officials in putting closure to the incident.