Nation

NDRRMC: Over 14,000 families affected by Eastern Visayas flooding

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 4:46pm
This photo shows people with umbrella due to the rain.
Andy G. Zapata Jr

MANILA, Philippines —  Thousands of families have been affected by the flooding caused by heavy downpour induced by the shear line and low pressure area in Region 8 or Eastern Visayas. 

The flooding incident was recorded at 6 a.m. on November 16.

In its bulletin issued on November 20, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 71 areas in Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar are flooded. Flooding in three areas of Samar and Northern Samar have subsided while flooding in two areas of Northern Samar have receded.

This affected a total of 14,775 families in the region. 

Citing data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, NDRRMC said this is equivalent to 57, 606 individuals in Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, and Biliran. 

Aside from the residents affected, seven roads and two bridges in the region are not passable, based on the data from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The flood also damaged nine houses in Southern Leyte and Samar. 

Sixty-two class suspensions were also declared in the region due to the inclement weather.

According to the weather report of PAGASA issued at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Samar, Biliran and Eastern Samar are still under heavy rainfall warning number 5. 

BILIRAN

EASTERN SAMAR

FLOOD

LEYTE

NORTHERN SAMAR

PAGASA

REGION 8

ROADS

SAMAR
